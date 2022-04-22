'We. Are. Back.' UW Varsity Band returns with new director running the show

Corey Pompey ushered in a new era of the UW Varsity Band spring concert with plenty of pep, percussion and pyrotechnics.

The Badger Band returned to the Kohl Center Friday after a two-year pandemic pause and with Pompey running the show, his first since he took the baton from Mike Leckrone in 2019.

"The common thread through all of this is: We. Are. Back," Pompey said.

The event was a toe-tapping, crowd-clapping good time. The Spirit Squad and Bucky Badger worked the aisles. Pompey cracked bad jokes and zinged the tuba section. The audience was a sea of school spirit and red sweaters.

In the lead-up to Friday's performance, Pompey said he wondered whether guests would even show. Some people remain wary of sitting in a crowd with COVID-19 still circulating in the community.

"We're just all grateful to be back and people are purchasing tickets to see us," he said.

School of Music officials said Friday that ticket sales were going well, but declined to release numbers.

Still, Pompey's show was far ahead of the concert's humble roots.

Leckrone started it in 1975 as an end-of-the-year party for students that drew a couple hundred students to a concert hall in the Humanities Building. It morphed into a massive, multiday blowout that has included confetti and cartwheels, a blimp, fireworks, motorcycles and a jet pack, among other jaw-dropping entrances.

Bandmaster Leckrone attended Friday's show, but didn't make it to the stage.

"I’m going to keep a relatively low profile," he said earlier in the week about his attendance. "I'm trying to stay uninvolved. There will be inevitable changes because we're two different people and it's time for him to come in."

Pompey's style is slightly more subdued, with a sparsity of sequins and no somersaulting above the stage due to his fear of heights. He said in an interview shortly before Thursday's dress rehearsal that he didn't feel pressure following in Leckrone's high-flying footsteps, but he also hoped the audience enjoyed what he and the students put together.

Pompey described the 110-minute production as "celebratory," with a wide range of music "celebrating the fact that we're together again." The show was an eclectic mix of musical styles, moving from Queen to Panic! at the Disco to Garth Brooks to the patriotic tunes performed in Pasadena during the 2019 Rose Bowl.

Getting Pompey's 250 musicians performance-ready after such a long break was a battle.

"This is going to sound crazy, but I feel like the first one would have been easier to put together," Pompey said of the 2020 show that he and the band were putting final touches on when COVID-19 halted everything.

Some businesses the band developed relationships with closed during the pandemic, he said. Individuals familiar with sound, staging and other theatrical aspects of the show retired over the past two years. In 2020, three of the four undergraduate classes had the experience of putting on a Varsity Concert. Now, just the seniors have previously performed in the show.

It's something Leckrone was cognizant of as he took in Friday's show.

"I’m very much aware that this is the last class I had anything to do with," Leckrone said. "My freshmen will be graduating. So it's kind of an emotional feeling about losing that contact."

UW-Madison's 46th annual spring concert had a different leader, but passion and energy filled the Kohl Center all the same. It was another stirring performance filled with many of the same traditions, such as the famous Fifth Quarter hijinks — yes, even the Chicken Dance — and a rousing rendition of "On Wisconsin!"

In the crowd were regulars, like Chris and Helen Hendricks, who have driven down from Appleton to see the show for nearly a decade with a group of friends.

"It just feels so good to be back," Helen Hendricks said.

The band performs a second show 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 at www.badgerband.com.

