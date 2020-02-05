You are the owner of this article.
Water main break closes UW-Madison Engineering Centers building, floods area
Water main break closes UW-Madison Engineering Centers building, floods area

A water main break overnight has the UW-Madison Engineering Centers building closed until at least noon Wednesday, UW-Madison police reported.

The broken main caused severe flooding that has affected the Engineering Centers building, Engineering Drive and other parts of the engineering campus. There may be standing water on Engineering Drive and the area may be icy, police said in a statement.

There will be steam shutdowns to buildings on the Engineering campus and the Camp Randall complex, police said.

Faculty will have limited access to assess damage to labs and facilities, police said.

The Materials Science and Engineering Building is open but there is no water available, police said.

