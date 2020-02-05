Water main break closes 2 UW-Madison engineering buildings

A water main break Tuesday night caused "severe" flooding to two UW-Madison buildings, according to university police.

The break occurred outside about a half-block away from the engineering campus and traveled through steam tunnels into the Engineering Centers building, 1550 Engineering Dr., and the Materials Science and Engineering building, 1509 University Ave. Other buildings on the engineering mall were not affected.

UW-Madison Police spokesman Marc Lovicott said Wednesday evening that the extent of the damage was still being assessed and so was the cause of the water main break.

A "limited" number of students enrolled in classes at those buildings relocated to other facilities Wednesday, he said. Faculty were given limited access to assess damage to their labs.

The Engineering Centers building is expected to re-open Monday.

Faculty, staff and graduate students working in the Materials Science and Engineering building can expect to return Monday, but water supplies will remain limited, police said. Those seeking a bathroom, drinking fountain or sink will be directed to a nearby building. Classes in the building will remain located elsewhere for about a month.