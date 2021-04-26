Watch now: Video shows partygoer throwing fence post through car at Mifflin Street Block Party

An attendee at Saturday's Mifflin Street Block Party threw a metal fence post through the front windshield of a white sedan, bringing the tally of damage during the event to at least two vehicles.

Lea Wheeler, 22, who graduated from UW-Madison last May, identified the Toyota Camry in a video shared on social media as hers.

"It’s appalling," Wheeler said. "I’m surprised that people would think that it’s OK to do that to other people’s cars, damage people’s property. I don’t know if they think that they were being funny or cool or something, but the fact that it’s going to be probably, if not over, $3,000 is ridiculous to me.”

Wheeler said she filed a police report and hopes Madison Police catch the young man who thrust the fence post through her windshield. But she said she's also "a little frustrated" with how Madison police handled the incident.

“I want to know how (police) didn’t notice people standing on my car, and potentially do something to stop them from standing on my car," she said. "I don’t know why they weren’t doing their job."