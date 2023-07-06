A proposed community college pilot in Washington County is in jeopardy after Gov. Tony Evers vetoed $3.35 million in state funding for the project Wednesday.

Evers, who used his partial veto powers to rewrite portions of the Republican-authored 2023-25 budget, eliminated the earmarked funding that would have helped Washington County create a community college concept that merged the resources of UW-Milwaukee at Washington County and Moraine Park Technical College, both of which have campuses in West Bend.

Recommended by a Washington County education task force earlier this year and approved by the county board, the pilot was local officials’ attempt to save UW-Milwaukee at Washington County, which has been plagued by steep enrollment decreases.

“I am deeply disappointed that Governor Evers vetoed such a commonsense solution without more than a courtesy call from his staff a few minutes before it was announced, but I greatly appreciate the opportunity we had to work with our partners at UW System, UW-Milwaukee, Moraine Park Technical College, and the Wisconsin Technical College System to try and propose a solution that avoids another UW-Richland,” Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann said in a statement.

The System did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The state allocation would have funded roughly the equivalent of one year of operations at the Washington County campus, with county tax dollars and private donations picking up the rest.

County, technical college and UW System leaders also would have had to agree on the details of the pilot program to get the money. If they didn’t, or if the budget committee didn’t like their plan, any reserved funds would go back into the state’s general fund.

Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, who helped get the proposed money into the budget, said Washington County and other campuses may still need to explore other options to maintain viability.

"We are looking at ways to deliver education in a more efficient and cost-effective manner for future students. Unfortunately, this approach only continues to exacerbate antiquated inefficiencies and waste in the delivery of education in Wisconsin," he said. "Taxpayers should not foot the bill for failing campuses to stay afloat."

Evers also vetoed language in the budget forcing the System to eliminate 188 positions related to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, decided he wanted to see such efforts gutted. While the System will be able to retain the positions, the $32 million cut will remain; if the System wants to tap into those funds, officials will need to bring forward plans to further develop the state’s workforce to the budget committee.

