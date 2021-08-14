Warts and all: UW-Madison seeks to shine light on its past acts of discrimination

“Knowing the history of UW is important to students of color because we should know what we are getting into,” she said. “With discrimination on campus, it’s not a new issue. It’s been going on since the inception of the university.”

But Bennett questioned whether it would lead to any changes, suggesting the project may be a “preemptive” move by the university to avoid criticism about some of the more controversial parts of its past.

Committing to change is a good step, she said, but the campus could make changes now and not wait until the project is finished.

“Now we recognize that UW is racist. We kind of already knew that,” she said. “But what is the follow-up after that? And unfortunately I haven’t seen much.”

The project team plans to host a lecture series and create curriculum material for instructors to use in their classes. Markers around campus could note where historic events happened, and the project’s findings will be digitized in an easily accessible online archive.