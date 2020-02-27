WAA honors seven noteworthy alumni through annual Forward Under 40 awards

The Wisconsin Alumni Association is recognizing seven graduates’ achievements across the globe, from national security reporting to criminal justice reform, with its 2020 Forward Under 40 awards,
In its twelfth year, the award honors University of Wisconsin-Madison alumni under the age of 40 who exemplify the Wisconsin Idea — “the idea that this public university exists to serve the public good,” according to the WAA.
“The selection committee was so impressed by the positive impact the awardees have made in their respective areas of expertise and how they are living the Wisconsin Idea through their activities and work,” said Sarah Schutt, chief alumni officer and executive director, in a press release Monday.
In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, entrepreneurs Mehrdad Arjmand and Aaron Olson bring clean energy to people in rural villages with solar-powered electric kits. NovoVoto originally started as a project for an entrepreneurship course at UW-Madison, but the business has expanded to serve over 550 households in Congo and aims to reach thousands more by the end of 2020.
Based in Japan, Master Sergeant Kristian Johnsen was honored not only for his work in avionics — the navigation and communication technologies aboard aircrafts — but also his activism supporting LGBT service members in the Air Force. Formerly a student director of the LGBT Campus Center, he now chairs Pride Month celebrations and mentors transgender Marines and sailors.
“I’ve been able to take from Wisconsin my LGBT activism and education and spread it through the Air Force,” Johnsen said in a press release. “When you finally find these other individuals who identify as you do, it’s so essential to continuing to be the best airman that you can be.”
Recipients closer to home include Jayeesh Bakshi, whose inventive shielding technology protects people like cancer patients and nuclear power plant workers in high-radiation environments; Erin Banco, a Daily Beast national security reporter; Scott Colom, a Mississippi district attorney who has championed alternative sentencing and addiction treatment programs and Kiana Beaudin, executive director of the Ho-Chunk Nation’s Department of Health.
Beaudin, who focuses on health disparities for Native American population, has helped incorporate the Ho-Chunk language into clinical care and mentors Native students. Working to improve cultural awareness in medical practices, she said her experience “going to school on my ancestral land was really a source of power and support” as a student.
“It’s paying it back to the people who have come before me, paying it forward to the future providers, and then also ensuring that Native American people get the possible care,” Beaudin said.