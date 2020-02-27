WAA honors seven noteworthy alumni through annual Forward Under 40 awards

The Wisconsin Alumni Association is recognizing seven graduates’ achievements across the globe, from national security reporting to criminal justice reform, with its 2020 Forward Under 40 awards,

In its twelfth year, the award honors University of Wisconsin-Madison alumni under the age of 40 who exemplify the Wisconsin Idea — “the idea that this public university exists to serve the public good,” according to the WAA.

“The selection committee was so impressed by the positive impact the awardees have made in their respective areas of expertise and how they are living the Wisconsin Idea through their activities and work,” said Sarah Schutt, chief alumni officer and executive director, in a press release Monday.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, entrepreneurs Mehrdad Arjmand and Aaron Olson bring clean energy to people in rural villages with solar-powered electric kits. NovoVoto originally started as a project for an entrepreneurship course at UW-Madison, but the business has expanded to serve over 550 households in Congo and aims to reach thousands more by the end of 2020.

