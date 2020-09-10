Vast majority of Dane County's single-day record number of COVID-19 cases came from UW-Madison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dane County reported a record-breaking 456 new positive COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the vast majority of which are linked to UW-Madison.

County executive Joe Parisi pleaded on Thursday for help from the university and asked students to be more forthcoming when contact-tracers call.

“Our community is experiencing its first sustained, significant surge of illness since this terrible pandemic began," he said in a statement. "The task before all of us is great, as we are facing a public health emergency. We will have some incredibly difficult and sad weeks ahead if we don't rally together now and stop this deeply disturbing trend."

The record 456 cases is more than double the county's previous all-time high of 195 cases reported on Sunday.