Vast majority of Dane County's single-day record number of COVID-19 cases came from UW-Madison

Dane County reported a record-breaking 456 new positive COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the vast majority of which are linked to UW-Madison.
County executive Joe Parisi pleaded on Thursday for help from the university and asked students to be more forthcoming when contact-tracers call.
“Our community is experiencing its first sustained, significant surge of illness since this terrible pandemic began," he said in a statement. "The task before all of us is great, as we are facing a public health emergency. We will have some incredibly difficult and sad weeks ahead if we don't rally together now and stop this deeply disturbing trend."
The record 456 cases is more than double the county's previous all-time high of 195 cases reported on Sunday.
"A number of young people" contacted by the city-county public health departments have not been helpful in sharing who they were in contact with, complicating the work of contact-tracers who are trying to limit community spread, he said.
Parisi's plea comes one day after UW-Madison announced a two-week pause on in-person instruction and quarantine of more than 2,200 students in two of the largest dorms.
This story will be updated.
