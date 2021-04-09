Van Hise Hall repair work to begin soon, employees relocated for safety reasons

An engineering company investigating the structural integrity of Van Hise Hall found that its remaining concrete panels similar to a slab that broke off the UW-Madison building earlier this week "pose an immediate threat to public health, welfare and safety."
Gov. Tony Evers ordered the remaining panels from the third and fourth floors of the building be removed and railings installed in several areas.
Work could begin as early as next Monday through Evers' emergency authorization, which gives him the power to order such repairs without state building commission approval.
Graef Engineering Company examined the building this week after a concrete slab somehow fell off the third-floor patio on Sunday afternoon, smashing steps away from an entrance. There were no reported injuries.
“If it happened on Monday, there could have been fatalities," interim System President Tommy Thompson told the UW Board of Regents this week.
Graef's report recommended immediate removal of the remaining panels because of the "potential for similar failure at some indeterminate time in the future."
Evers authorized up to $500,000 from the state building trust fund or other available funding source for the repairs.
Alex Roe, who oversees the System’s buildings and construction projects, said on Friday that employees working in Van Hise Hall have been asked to relocate for safety reasons. The building will close on Friday.
It was not immediately clear how many employees work in the building, though most have already been working from home because of the pandemic. There are no classes in the building this semester.
Van Hise Hall, 1220 Linden St., was open earlier this week. The building is located in the heart of campus and serves as the System’s headquarters, as well as the home for several of UW-Madison's academic departments.
Thompson said at a Wednesday news conference that there are several other pieces of facade "very loose" on Van Hise. Similar problems plague buildings at UW-Green Bay and UW-Stevens Point, both of which are included in the System's $1 billion capital budget request for the next two fiscal years.
Roe last month estimated the System has a $5 billion backlog in longstanding repair and maintenance needs. Nearly half of UW buildings were constructed between the 1950s and 1970s and haven’t seen much renovation since then.
"I’m not being critical but there’s been a dearth of maintenance and renovations of our college campuses," Thompson said.
He invoked the tragedy of a similar incident in 2010, when a 30-foot concrete slab fell from the facade of a Milwaukee County parking garage, killing a 15-year-old boy on his way to Summerfest.
"I don't want that to happen (to us)," he said.
