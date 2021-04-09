Van Hise Hall repair work to begin soon, employees relocated for safety reasons

Evers authorized up to $500,000 from the state building trust fund or other available funding source for the repairs.

Alex Roe, who oversees the System’s buildings and construction projects, said on Friday that employees working in Van Hise Hall have been asked to relocate for safety reasons. The building will close on Friday.

It was not immediately clear how many employees work in the building, though most have already been working from home because of the pandemic. There are no classes in the building this semester.

Van Hise Hall, 1220 Linden St., was open earlier this week. The building is located in the heart of campus and serves as the System’s headquarters, as well as the home for several of UW-Madison's academic departments.

Thompson said at a Wednesday news conference that there are several other pieces of facade "very loose" on Van Hise. Similar problems plague buildings at UW-Green Bay and UW-Stevens Point, both of which are included in the System's $1 billion capital budget request for the next two fiscal years.