Van Hise Hall repair work to begin soon; employees relocated at UW-Madison

Van Hise Hall, 1220 Linden St., is located in the heart of campus and serves as the University of Wisconsin System’s headquarters, as well as the home for several of UW-Madison's academic departments.

Alex Roe, who oversees the System’s buildings and construction projects, said employees working in Van Hise Hall have been asked to relocate for safety reasons. Most have already been working from home because of the pandemic. There are no classes in the building this semester.

Van Hise closed at the end of business on Friday. There is no timeline yet for when UW-Madison expects to reopen the building, said Rob Cramer, who leads the university's Facilities Planning and Management.

In an unrelated maintenance malfunction, he said the building's booster pump stopped working on Friday so Van Hise is without running water.