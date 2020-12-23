UW's $125,000 contract with Ray Cross called for written report on diversity, but he never wrote it

Focus on COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Reflecting on Cross' three months of work, Petersen praised the former president for his dedication and noted that Cross is routinely volunteering his time even though the contract ended. Cross helped interim System President Tommy Thompson and his team throughout the transition. He also "basically took over" the System's COVID-19 testing plan, communicating directly with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and private testing manufacturers.

"Just yeoman’s work," Petersen said. "I’ve never seen anyone work harder after announcing their retirement than President Cross. It’s just been remarkable to watch and he’s still contributing to us today."

System spokesman Mark Pitsch confirmed that Cross "offered guidance" on the next presidential search and its committee structure, but did not elaborate on what guidance Cross provided.

"Those were personal conversations," another System spokesman, Jack Jablonski, said when asked why the System is unable to provide more details on Cross' proposals. "The focus of Ray’s work was shifted to putting forward testing programs to deal with the pressing need of the pandemic. … There really isn’t any more to it than that."