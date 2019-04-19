At least seven, and potentially up to 10, students or employees at UW-Whitewater claim they were sexually harassed by Alan "Pete" Hill, husband of former chancellor Beverly Kopper, according to records from a University of Wisconsin System investigation completed in mid-December and released Friday.
But investigators found no direct evidence that Kopper knew of her husband's behavior toward women — despite the large number of complainants suggesting Hill's behavior toward women was "pervasive and well-known" with a number of employees taking steps to protect one another from him.
Kopper told investigators that she did not discuss the allegations with her husband because she was “wearing her chancellor’s hat."
Some current and former employees cast doubt on Kopper's leadership ability, raising questions about whether Hill worked around his wife's blindspot of obliviousness to his alleged behavior.
Three women were identified in an earlier investigation by UW System officials, which led to Hill being banned from campus and stripped of his ceremonial title in June.
Another investigation was opened after media reports last fall that led to more victims coming forward with episodes they say occurred on campus or at university-related properties, such as the chancellor's residence during official events.
Two investigators interviewed 28 people and found evidence that Kopper interfered with the investigation. They failed to find any acknowledgement by Kopper of the pain Hill's alleged behavior caused students and employees.
"During the interview she commented only on the effect it has had on her," investigators wrote.
Kopper waited 84 days after hearing her husband had been banned from campus to inform her cabinet and campus of the news. Her announcement came the same day UW System officials released records on Hill to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which first broke the story.
Hill did not respond to a request for an interview by the two investigators. Bob Kasieta, Hill's attorney, did not immediately return a phone call Friday afternoon.
Through Kasieta last summer, Hill denied any wrongdoing.
“I unequivocally state that I have never sexually harassed or created an unprofessional work atmosphere,” he wrote in a July letter to UW System attorney Quinn Williams.
Kopper did not immediately return an email seeking comment Friday afternoon.
Kopper accepted her husband's denial and took no steps to inform herself further about the allegations, chalking them up to grudges against her, not him, the report said.
Investigators found no direct evidence that Kopper retaliated against women who claimed Hill harassed them. However, some witnesses said they perceived some of the chancellor's actions as efforts to silence them.
The 18-page report and nearly 850 pages of attachments found no evidence that Hill completed sexual harassment awareness training, nor was Kopper aware if he did.
Because he was an unpaid employee, it was unclear whether this was a requirement applied to Hill, at least when Kopper took the reins as chancellor in 2015. The first woman came forward with allegations in 2017.
The chancellor's office intervened to seek an exemption from training for Hill in 2018, according to a witness who spoke to investigators. The university's human resources office then removed Hill from the list.
The investigation closed in mid-December, the same month Kopper announced her resignation as chancellor.
She continues to draw from her $242,760 annual salary while preparing to return to teaching next fall. Her salary will be reduced to $118,308 in August.
A search committee charged with finding Kopper's successor intends to select someone by the end of the semester in a process some faculty have described as "rushed."
The university is in a state of transition with the impending departure of its provost, Susan Elrod, who took an out-of-state chancellor position.
UW System spokesman Mark Pitsch provided a short statement that he said would be the only comment from UW System: "When allegations of sexual misconduct were identified at UW-Whitewater, President Ray Cross immediately called for investigations and aggressively acted upon information. After he was briefed on the findings of this report, he counseled Chancellor Kopper to resign. She did, and the report speaks for itself."
Pitsch touted UW System taking a national role in fighting sexual misconduct, pointing to a new policy requiring the documentation of sexual harassment allegations in employee personnel files and the sharing of those files with other UW campuses and state agencies during the hiring process.
