UW-Whitewater chancellor returns after complaint found to be 'without merit'

UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson returns to his leadership post on Monday after sexual misconduct allegations made against him at a previous job were found to be without merit, according to the University of Wisconsin System.
The System placed Watson on paid leave in early September after receiving a complaint it declined to specify at that time.
The complaint alleged that Watson sexually abused a male student when he served as dean of the College of Education at the University of Northern Iowa. The student sent a Facebook message to UW-Whitewater on Sept. 1, urging the university to question Watson's resignation from the Iowa institution and claiming he witnessed Watson "cross boundaries" with other students at the next university that hired him.
A seven-page investigate report by the System paints a picture of Watson going out of his way to help a troubled student over a period of several years, beginning in 2014 and continuing through mid-August of this year, when the student moved out of Watson's Whitewater home. Two weeks later, the student lodged his complaint via Facebook.
According to the System's report:
The student told investigators that the two developed a sexual relationship within months of meeting each other.
After the student graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in the spring of 2014, Watson offered the student, his girlfriend and their son to move into Watson's apartment because the family had no other place to live, the student told investigators.
A few months after moving in, the student told his alma mater that he had been sexually harassed while enrolled. The university didn't open an investigation because the student did not follow up with specific allegations. Watson was not informed of the allegation.
In early 2015, as Watson applied for a position as provost at Southwest Minnesota State University, the student alleged Watson harassed him. The accusation prompted the University of Northern Iowa to initiate an investigation, which concluded Watson did not violate the institution's sexual misconduct policy.
Between 2017 and 2019, the student was in and out of jail and prison while Watson worked in Minnesota. In May 2019, Watson said he "reluctantly invited" the student to move there with him because a parole condition required the student to have a stable residence. The offer, Watson said, would last no more than a year.
Watson started the Whitewater job in August 2019 at a $240,000 annual salary after the university’s previous chancellor, Beverly Kopper, resigned amid allegations that her husband sexually harassed students and staff. Her husband, Alan “Pete” Hill, denied the allegations.
The student moved to Whitewater with Watson. The new chancellor informed then-System President Ray Cross and Watson's Cabinet team that a "young white male recently released from prison" lived with him, adding that the relationship was non-sexual.
Interviews with Cross and four Whitewater employees in leadership positions confirmed Watson disclosed this information. In various conversations with these individuals throughout the 2019-20 school year, Watson shared that the student was violating his parole, drinking and using drugs.
Watson told Provost Greg Cook that he "was trying to get the young man situated, and he needed the help because he had had a rough life." The chancellor told Grace Crickette, the university's vice chancellor for administrative affairs, in the fall of 2019 that the student indicated he "might reveal information that would be damaging to Watson."
A relatively new UW System policy requires job candidates be asked whether they have been found to engage in sexual violence or sexual harassment, as well as whether they left their job during an active investigation into sexual misconduct allegations made against them.
The System concluded Watson was truthful in answering these questions during his hiring process. Records requests to four of Watson's previous employers seeking sexual misconduct complaints against Watson came back empty. This refutes the student's claim that Watson crossed boundaries with other students at Southwest Minnesota State University, the report said.
System investigators also found no evidence Watson engaged in sexual misconduct while at UW-Whitewater.
UW-Whitewater's chief diversity officer, Kenny Yarbrough, told investigators that "Chancellor Watson sees the best in people, and he thinks that Watson helped (the student) as he did because he tried to see the best in him."
This story may be updated.
