UW-Whitewater chancellor returns after complaint found to be 'without merit'

UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson returns to his leadership post on Monday after sexual misconduct allegations made against him at a previous job were found to be without merit, according to the University of Wisconsin System.

The System placed Watson on paid leave in early September after receiving a complaint it declined to specify at that time.

The complaint alleged that Watson sexually abused a male student when he served as dean of the College of Education at the University of Northern Iowa. The student sent a Facebook message to UW-Whitewater on Sept. 1, urging the university to question Watson's resignation from the Iowa institution and claiming he witnessed Watson "cross boundaries" with other students at the next university that hired him.

A seven-page investigate report by the System paints a picture of Watson going out of his way to help a troubled student over a period of several years, beginning in 2014 and continuing through mid-August of this year, when the student moved out of Watson's Whitewater home. Two weeks later, the student lodged his complaint via Facebook.

According to the System's report:

The student told investigators that the two developed a sexual relationship within months of meeting each other.