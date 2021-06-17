UW-Whitewater chancellor resigning after cancer diagnosis

UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson will step down as university leader at the end of this month because of a recent cancer diagnosis, the University of Wisconsin System announced Thursday.
Interim System President Tommy Thompson appointed Jim Henderson, who previously served as the System's vice president for academic and student affairs from 2016 to 2018, to serve as interim chancellor starting July 1.
Watson, who took the reins of the 12,000-student campus in August 2019, led the university through a tumultuous chapter that included declining enrollment, budget cuts and the pandemic.
Sexual misconduct allegations lodged against him last fall by a former student from one of Watson's previous jobs also sidelined the chancellor for about a month until System officials determined the accusations were found to be "without merit."
Watson submitted a resignation letter on Wednesday, explaining that he was recently diagnosed with stomach and intestinal cancer.
"This type of cancer is exacerbated by stress," he wrote. "The stress in the role of the chancellor is plentiful."
Watson will help Henderson during the transition through Oct. 31 under his current salary, which is $244,800 annually. He can then join the College of Education and Professional Studies as a tenured faculty member at an annual salary of $92,325 and begin teaching no later than the spring 2022 semester, according to the terms of his contract.
Henderson will earn $245,000 annually, along with a $2,000 monthly housing allowance, for an "indefinite period." His background includes stints as UW-Madison provost in summer 2019, University of Louisiana at Lafayette provost from 2014 to 2016 and dean of the College of Natural and Social Sciences at California State University, Los Angeles from 2008 to 2013.
“I am deeply saddened to learn of Dwight’s personal health challenges, and I thank him for his service to UW-Whitewater during a difficult period,” Thompson said in a statement. “We are incredibly fortunate that Jim Henderson has agreed to lead the university at this challenging time. He is a personable and thoughtful academic leader with exceptional experience that will benefit UW-Whitewater greatly.”
Madison Forward, Part 1: Region's business community pushes ahead
The pandemic had devastating consequences for many Madison-area businesses. Some didn’t make it. Others found a way to limp through. The common thread in all these success stories is resilience. Here are some of their stories.
The pandemic brought unexpected challenges but Madison area businesses found ways to survive amid the losses.
While the food and hospitality industries slowed during the pandemic, Madison’s many biotech and health companies went into overdrive in response to the spread of the coronavirus.
Sponsored Content: When the Princeton Club launched its #ForABetterTomorrow campaign well before the pandemic struck, staff and members had no idea how meaningful it would become during and after the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Not only are we there to care for and educate kids, but without us, there is no economy. Without us, people cannot work."
"Overnight we became a digital production company," says Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra CEO Joe Loehnis.
To meet pandemic challenge, Madison-area retailers cut hours, rearranged stores, boosted web presence
COVID-19 forced new chapters in the business plans of most retailers once sales began to plummet.
Plenty of local restaurants closed in the past year due to the pandemic, and those that have survived, point to a combination of loyal customers, trusted employees, government assistance and online fundraising.
"It was really a steep learning curve because there was no playbook," said Tim Metcalfe, president of the family-owned Metcalfe’s Market.
"Even though we didn't have a lot of guests, we had to adapt and be nimble to a changing environment," said Phillip Mattsson-Boze, general manager of HotelRed and president of the Greater Madison Hotel & Lodging Association.
The shopping center has evolved from an indoor experience to a more open-air, urban shopping destination.
"I just knew I had to make it," Tammy Schreiter said. "I don't give up easily. And maybe that can be a bad trait but in this case it was good."
City street vending coordinator Meghan Blake-Horst said 57 carts are currently licensed to vend citywide, down from 67 last year. She said she's also working with potential cart operators who are interested in opening this season.
"I'm not going to attribute it to some high level of business acumen," owner Mike Batka said. "There is something to be said about being in the right place at the right time."
With major events canceled, travelers hit the lakes, rivers, trails and campgrounds to keep busy and socially distanced.
Sponsored Content: The Wisconsin Idea is the notion that the benefits of the University of Wisconsin should ripple well beyond the borders of campus.
Financial planning, donations and a $1.4 million Musicians' Relief Fund helped cushion the blow during a canceled season.
Sponsored Content: What happens when a Family Loses a Loved one and the ability to memorialize them is limited due to pandemic safety restrictions?
Sales jumped last year at the family-owned hardware stores, but snug Ace Hardware Center on the Isthmus closed to in-person shopping for more than a year.
Many Madison artists "persevered" by changing course.
"It was pretty nerve-wracking for most of 2020," executive director Jeff Burkhart said. "It definitely was a period of time where so much uncertainty existed."
Madison-based food delivery company EatStreet more than doubled its revenue last year, doubled its driver base in Madison and added about 200 …
Sponsored Content: Business owners and their plans. Provided by Andy Burish, Managing Director at The Burish Group