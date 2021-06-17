UW-Whitewater chancellor resigning after cancer diagnosis

Watson submitted a resignation letter on Wednesday, explaining that he was recently diagnosed with stomach and intestinal cancer.

"This type of cancer is exacerbated by stress," he wrote. "The stress in the role of the chancellor is plentiful."

Watson will help Henderson during the transition through Oct. 31 under his current salary, which is $244,800 annually. He can then join the College of Education and Professional Studies as a tenured faculty member at an annual salary of $92,325 and begin teaching no later than the spring 2022 semester, according to the terms of his contract.

Henderson will earn $245,000 annually, along with a $2,000 monthly housing allowance, for an "indefinite period." His background includes stints as UW-Madison provost in summer 2019, University of Louisiana at Lafayette provost from 2014 to 2016 and dean of the College of Natural and Social Sciences at California State University, Los Angeles from 2008 to 2013.