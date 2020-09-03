 Skip to main content
UW-Whitewater chancellor put on paid leave because of unspecified complaint
UW-Whitewater chancellor put on paid leave because of unspecified complaint

UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into an unspecificed complaint, according to the University of Wisconsin System.

The university's provost, Greg Cook, will serve as leader until the complaint is resolved. 

Classes on the Whitewater campus started Wednesday and thousands of students moved into residence halls over the past week. A university dashboard reports 16 COVID-19 cases among students and two employee cases over the past two weeks.

It's unclear what type of complaint was reported and when.

UW-Whitewater spokesman Jeff Angileri referred inquiries to the System. Interim System President Tommy Thompson declined to comment, citing it as a personnel matter.

Watson started the job in August 2019 at a $240,000 annual salary after the university's previous chancellor, Beverly Kopper, resigned amid allegations that her husband sexually harassed students and staff. The husband denied those allegations.

This story may be updated.

