UW Varsity Band's spring concert tickets go on sale next week

The band will play familiar tunes, such as "On, Wisconsin" and "If You Want to Be a Badger," but Pompey also plans to incorporate newer music, according to a university announcement. Expect to hear Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love," "Empire State of Mind" by Alicia Keys, "Bad Romance/Shallow" by Lady Gaga and songs from Broadway's "Hamilton."

Tickets can be purchased at the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office, 1440 Monroe St., online at uwbadgers.com or by phone at 608-262-1440 or 1-800-GO-BADGERS.

The band will perform at 7 p.m. April 16-18 at the Kohl Center. Tickets are $35 for seating on the main floor, $25 for seating in all other sections, and $15 for UW-Madison students in designated student sections. Special group rates are also available.

For more information, visit badgerband.com.

