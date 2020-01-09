UW Varsity Band's spring concert tickets go on sale next week

Tickets for the UW Varsity Band spring concert go on sale 8:30 a.m. Monday.
UW-Madison's 46th spring band concert will be the first without UW Marching Band Director Mike Leckrone at the helm, who began the annual tradition in 1975 with a small performance that drew less than 500 people.
The spring concerts grew to multi-day extravaganzas featuring fireworks, sequins and Leckrone flying from cables. Last year's sold-out performances drew nearly 30,000 people.
Corey Pompey, who assumed Leckrone's position overseeing the UW Marching and Varsity bands in July, said this fall that he does not plan to swing from ceilings, but promised performances with high-production value.
The band will play familiar tunes, such as "On, Wisconsin" and "If You Want to Be a Badger," but Pompey also plans to incorporate newer music, according to a university announcement. Expect to hear Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love," "Empire State of Mind" by Alicia Keys, "Bad Romance/Shallow" by Lady Gaga and songs from Broadway's "Hamilton."
Tickets can be purchased at the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office, 1440 Monroe St., online at uwbadgers.com or by phone at 608-262-1440 or 1-800-GO-BADGERS.
The band will perform at 7 p.m. April 16-18 at the Kohl Center. Tickets are $35 for seating on the main floor, $25 for seating in all other sections, and $15 for UW-Madison students in designated student sections. Special group rates are also available.
“It’s important to be entertaining the crowd, always,” he said of what he will bring to the band. “But I also want to provide the students in the band with a great experience. I want them to learn something.”