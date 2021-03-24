UW Varsity Band members return for first large practice in more than a year

There's no spring concert on this year's calendar, and practice maybe looked a little funny, with students wearing slitted masks and bell covers slipped over instruments to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but UW-Madison's beloved band is back.

Sights and sounds of pre-pandemic times are slowly returning to UW-Madison as campus gradually claws its way out of the coronavirus era. The UW Varsity Band's large group practice on Wednesday, the first in more than a year, is the latest and most visible example of an inching toward normalcy.

"Hearing those first few notes coming out of everybody's mouthpieces just gave me the chills," UW-Madison senior and drum major Josh Richlen said. "It's been a long time coming, so this is a good day."

Officials updated the university's events policy earlier this month, allowing up to 50 people to gather indoors and up to 150 people outdoors. The revision cleared the way for the band to begin practicing together again after months of being restricted to groups of 25 students, each of whom played the same instrument.