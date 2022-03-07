UW Varsity Band concerts are coming back — and with a new director leading the show

The UW Varsity Band is bringing back its spring concerts after a two-year pandemic pause, and next month's shows will be led by a different director for the first time in nearly half a century.

UW-Madison’s 46th spring band concert, with performances at 7 p.m. April 22 and 23 at the Kohl Center, will be the first without UW Band director Mike Leckrone at the helm. He started the annual tradition in 1975 as an end-of-the-year party for students. At the time fewer than 500 people showed up to the performance, which took place in the Humanities Building.

The concerts under ringmaster Leckrone morphed into massive, multi-day blowouts featuring fireworks, sequins and Leckrone flying from cables. His sold-out shows in 2019, when he retired after a 50-year university career, drew nearly 30,000 people.

Corey Pompey, Leckrone's successor, said in his first few months on the job in 2019 that he didn't plan to swing from ceilings, citing a fear of heights, but he promised performances with high-production values.

Then COVID-19 hit, canceling both the 2020 and 2021 shows.

Highlights for this year's production will include “Bohemian Wait for It,” “Country Classics” and “The Music of Panic at the Disco” along with long-time favorites like “Space Badgers" and “If You Want to Be a Badger.”

Tickets are $25 for the general public and $15 for UW-Madison students. Special group rates are available.

Tickets can be purchased at the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office at 1440 Monroe St., online at BadgerBand.com or by phone at 608-262-1440 or 1-800-GO-BADGERS. For more information, visit badgerband.com.

