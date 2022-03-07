UW Varsity Band concerts are coming back — and with a new director leading the show

The UW Varsity Band is bringing back its spring concerts after a two-year pandemic pause, and next month's shows will be led by a different director for the first time in nearly half a century.
UW-Madison’s 46th spring band concert, with performances at 7 p.m. April 22 and 23 at the Kohl Center, will be the first without UW Band director Mike Leckrone at the helm. He started the annual tradition in 1975 as an end-of-the-year party for students. At the time fewer than 500 people showed up to the performance, which took place in the Humanities Building.
The concerts under ringmaster Leckrone morphed into massive, multi-day blowouts featuring fireworks, sequins and Leckrone flying from cables. His sold-out shows in 2019, when he retired after a 50-year university career,
drew nearly 30,000 people.
Corey Pompey, Leckrone's successor, said in his first few months on the job in 2019 that he didn't plan to swing from ceilings, citing a fear of heights, but he promised performances with high-production values.
Then COVID-19 hit, canceling both the 2020 and 2021 shows.
Highlights for this year's production will include “Bohemian Wait for It,” “Country Classics” and “The Music of Panic at the Disco” along with long-time favorites like “Space Badgers" and “If You Want to Be a Badger.”
Tickets are $25 for the general public and $15 for UW-Madison students. Special group rates are available.
Tickets can be purchased at the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office at 1440 Monroe St., online at
BadgerBand.com or by phone at 608-262-1440 or 1-800-GO-BADGERS. For more information, visit badgerband.com.
Photos: Scenes from the 50-year career of UW band director Mike Leckrone
Mike Leckrone 1971
Mike Leckrone 1971
STATE JOURNAL
Mike Leckrone 1972
8/13/1972 - Robert Rennebohm and Mike Leckrone
STATE JOURNAL
Mike Leckrone 1975
9/14/1975 - Prof. Mike Leckrone
J.D. PATRICK
Mike Leckrone 1981
10/10/1981 - University of Wisconsin Marching Band Director Michael Leckrone leads the band onto the field for a post-game victory celebration after Wisconsin's victory over Ohio State in 1981. The UW Marching band is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
STATE JOURNAL
Mike Leckrone 1976
10/1/1976 - UW Band director Mike Leckrone yells encouragement to band.
CAROLYN PFLASTERER
Mike Leckrone 1976
9/15/1976 - Mike Leckrone
Mike Leckrone 1978
7/10/1978 - Prof. Mike Leckrone
Mike Leckrone 1978
10/1/1976 - Mike Leckrone
Mike Leckrone 1985
4/23/1985 - LEADER OF THE BAND - Michael Leckrone, director of the University of Wisconsin's acclaimed Marching Band, will be honored along with the band Thursday (April 23) by the Wisconsin State Senate. The band is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. -- University News Service Photo by Norman Lenberg
Norman Lenberg
Mike Leckrone 1985
4/22/1985 - BADGER CHEERLEADER - University of Wisconsin Marching Band Director Michael Leckrone often leads the cheers at UW-Madison athletic events. Leckrone and the band will be honored for their contributions to the state when the Wisconsin State Senate presents them with a citation in a Capitol ceremony Tuesday (April 23). -- University News Service Photo by Norman Lenberg
Norman Lenberg
Mike Leckrone 1991
8/29/1991 - Mike Leckrone does the Wisconsin Strut in front of the new Wisconsin freshman band at Camp Randall.
THE CAP TIMES
Mike Leckrone 1994
(Published caption 9/9/94) Mike Leckrone works with band members on their footwork. Rehearsals for Saturday's show are labor intensive.
DAVID SANDELL
Mike Leckrone 1994
Band director Mike Leckrone doesn't miss a foot out of place among hundreds during the grueling practices leading up to the Ohio State trip. Leckrone says that a perfect performance is a mathematical impossibility, but that the band has come close.
MEG THENO
Mike Leckrone 1994
Leckrone runs through Saturday's halftime show until it is perfected. This year's show includes a look back at the Rose Bowl win. Rehearsals for the UW Marching Band are never easy. They routinely include a variety of exercises and usually prove exhausting.
DAVID SANDELL
Mike Leckrone 1997
Director Mike Leckrone leads the crowd in "Varsity" during the fifth quarter performance.
David Sandell
Mike Leckrone 1997
UW Marching Band director Michael Leckrone is in a typically high-stepping mood Sunday as he dances with Sally Killoran of Green Bay during a Badger fan party at Clearwater Beach, Fla. during an event leading up to Thursday's Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla.
Craig Schreiner
Mike Leckrone 1998
Mike Leckrone directs the band from a tower platform in the practice area at Observatory Drive and Walnut Street.
MIKE DEVRIES
Mike Leckrone 1998
University of Wisconsin Band Director Mike Leckrone directs the band during their performance Tuesday at Disneyland in Dec., 1998.
STEVE APPS
Mike Leckrone 1999
DAVID SANDELL
Mike Leckrone 2003
A Mike Leckrone bobble-head doll. Leckrone leads the UW marching band.
JOHN MANIACI
Mike Leckrone 2003
Mike Leckrone leads the UW Band.
JOHN MANIACI
Mike Leckrone 2006
UW-Madison band director Mike Leckrone rides a likeness outside his office at University Avenue and North Park Street.
JOSEPH W. JACKSON III
Mike Leckrone 2006
Mike Leckrone leads his band for his 38th season. The University of Wisconsin-Madison Band practiced and auditioned freshman hopefuls Tuesday, August 29, 2006, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
JOHN MANIACI
Mike Leckrone 2007
Prospective UW Marching Band members work out this week at the McClain Center near Camp Randall under the watchful eye of Director Mike Leckrone.
DAVID SANDELL
Mike Leckrone 2007
Mike Leckrone, director, leads the UW Marching Band during the pep rally on Monday in Tampa.
MICHELLE STOCKER
Mike Leckrone 2009
Wisconsin band director Mike Leckrone pals around during during a send-off ceremony for about 3,200 members of the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team at the Alliant Energy Center Tuesday. (Photo © Andy Manis)
ANDY MANIS
Mike Leckrone 2009
UW Marching Band Director Mike Leckrone works in the basement office of his Middleton home. "I rarely give (retirement) a thought until someone asks me about it," he said.
CRAIG SCHREINER
Mike Leckrone 2010
University of Wisconsin chancellor Carolyn "Biddy" Martin does the "Bucky" dance with Band Director Michael Leckrone during a pep rally for the football team in the Rose Bowl in Santa Monica, Thursday, December 30, 2010 as the Badgers prepare to take on TCU in the Rose Bowl on January 1st. JOURNAL SENTINEL PHOTO BY RICK WOOD/RWOOD@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Rick Wood, JOURNAL SENTINEL
Mike Leckrone 2013
UW band director Mike Leckrone with the UW Marching Band at Badger Bash held at Union South on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2013.
Mike DeVries
Mike Leckrone 2013
University of Wisconsin Marching Band director Michael Leckrone directs the band as they play for fans at a Capital One Bowl game pep rally at Pointe Orlando outdoor shopping center in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013.
M.P. KING -- State Journal
Mike Leckrone 2015
UW marching band director Mike Leckrone watches the action on the field from atop a ladder at the end of the third quarter of the Badgers' 24-7 victory over Purdue at Camp Randall Stadium on Oct. 17, 2015.
Jason McMahon -- State Journal
Mike Leckrone 2017
University of Wisconsin Marching Band Director Michael Leckrone before the start of a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Florida Atlantic University at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Mike Leckrone 2017
Welcomed by University of Wisconsin Marching Band director Michael Leckrone, right, musician Steve Miller of the Steve Miller Band prepares to lead the Fifth Quarter performance following a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
M.P. KING
Mike Leckrone 2018
Mike Leckrone directs the band during the Nov. 3 game against Rutgers. Students have to re-audition each August. "It keeps them honest," he said.
JOHN HART PHOTOS, STATE JOURNAL
Morning rehearsal, 2018
UW Band director Mike Leckrone watches band members practice during a morning rehearsal session on campus.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Encouraging fans, 2018
UW Band director Mike Leckrone encourages fans following a home football game at Camp Randall Stadium Nov. 3.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Leckrone on field, 2018
Mike Leckrone directs the band during the Nov. 3 game against Rutgers. Students have to re-audition each August. "It keeps them honest," he said.
JOHN HART PHOTOS, STATE JOURNAL
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.