UW System wants to cover tuition for in-state students from families below median income

The University of Wisconsin System wants to cover tuition and fees for Wisconsin students from families whose incomes fall below $60,000 and is seeking just shy of $100 million in state money to carry out the plan.
The initiative would extend "Bucky's Tuition Promise" at UW-Madison — a scholarship that provides qualifying in-state freshman and transfer students with essentially a full-tuition scholarship — to all UW campuses.
It's one part of the System's 2021-23 budget proposal released on Tuesday, which asks for about $96 million more in state money, a 3.5% increase, and continues the tuition freeze that has been in place for in-state undergraduate students since 2013.
The UW Board of Regents will vote on the budget request at its Thursday meeting.
“Our mission is to meet the needs of Wisconsin," interim System President Tommy Thompson said in a statement. “We are facing unprecedented challenges, and we are ready to meet them.”
The "Wisconsin Tuition Promise" operates as a last-dollar award, meaning the System would cover whatever isn’t met by other financial aid a student receives. But several hurdles will likely emerge before it could be offered to eligible students.
COVID-19 has placed an unexpected financial strain on states, which are directing money toward containing outbreaks while also taking measures to slow the economy that will lead to significant drops in tax revenue. Higher education is one of the first areas that states turn to for cuts during recessions.
Look at last spring when Evers asked state agencies to identify $70 million in savings because of a potentially huge drop in revenue related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The System shouldered more than half of the burden.
Evers more recently announced $250 million in cuts for this fiscal year, which is also tied to the coronavirus' economic effects. Meeting materials indicate the System's share may be $69 million.
And depending on election results in November, the System may very likely again face another Republican-controlled Legislature, which has been reluctant to grant the System its full financial ask.
In the most recent 2019-21 budget cycle, System leaders wanted $107 million. The GOP-led budget-writing committee landed on less than half of that request, leading then-System President Ray Cross to say he felt like he had been "kicked in the shins." The small funding increase came after a $36 million increase in the 2017-19 cycle and a $250 million cut in the 2015-17 cycle.
The possibility of more state cuts looms large for UW campuses, which are hemorrhaging money from lost athletic tickets, additional cleaning costs and other forgone campus revenues related to the coronavirus. Many are focused most immediately on reopening for the fall semester to not lose out on student payments for dorms and dining halls.
Thompson also asks in his budget request for the ability to borrow money, which the System does not have bonding authority to do on its own. Universities across the country facing mounting COVID-19 losses have recently borrowed or are considering borrowing to ride out budget shortfalls.
Documents prepared for the Regents indicate the System would borrow between $500 million and $1 billion this fiscal year.
Other parts of Thompson's budget request include adding 20 county-based agriculture jobs to UW Extension, expanding student mental health support and providing an additional $4.5 million for the state's largest financial aid program for System students. The program was short nearly $2.3 million in 2019-20, according to budget documents.
UW System also seeks about $1 billion in state taxpayer-supported borrowing for building projects.
On the list at UW-Madison is a restoration of Music Hall, a new College of Letters & Science building, underground utilities work on Engineering Drive and the first phase of an engineering building to replace the Computer Aided Engineering Center, which is 82 years old.
If the Regents approve Thompson's budget proposal, it goes on to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who proposes his own budget next winter that kicks off legislative debate.
The current state budget runs through June 30. If enacted on time, the next budget begins July 1 and runs through June 30, 2023.
