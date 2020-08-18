UW System wants to cover tuition for in-state students from families below median income

COVID-19 has placed an unexpected financial strain on states, which are directing money toward containing outbreaks while also taking measures to slow the economy that will lead to significant drops in tax revenue. Higher education is one of the first areas that states turn to for cuts during recessions.

Look at last spring when Evers asked state agencies to identify $70 million in savings because of a potentially huge drop in revenue related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The System shouldered more than half of the burden.

Evers more recently announced $250 million in cuts for this fiscal year, which is also tied to the coronavirus' economic effects. Meeting materials indicate the System's share may be $69 million.

And depending on election results in November, the System may very likely again face another Republican-controlled Legislature, which has been reluctant to grant the System its full financial ask.