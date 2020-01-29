UW System settles in age discrimination case against former longtime employee

A former longtime University of Wisconsin System employee who was passed over for an entry-level job that a college student landed will receive $45,000 from the System.

The UW Board of Regents agreed to settle the case Monday instead of moving ahead with a trial scheduled for February.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency that oversees workforce discrimination complaints, filed a lawsuit in 2018 against the Regents on behalf of Bambi Butzlaff Voss, who worked as a communications specialist at UW-Waukesha and accumulated "uniformly positive" performance evaluations over a 26-year carer with the System.

Budget cuts in 2015 prompted a centralizing of marketing and communications at the 13 two-year campuses to seven positions in Madison. Butzlaff Voss applied at age 53 for an entry-level position, but a hiring committee went with a 23-year-old who was months away from graduating and had less than a year of experience.

Federal law bans employers from discriminating against employees and applicants who are 40 or older.