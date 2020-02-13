UW System seeks to double online enrollment after failing to meet unfunded budget requirement

The System's new goal announced this winter is to grow enrollment in online programs from about 4,800 to nearly 10,000 by 2025.

"It is an ambitious goal," Brower said. "I don’t want to sugarcoat it. But we believe we can reach that."

About 150 System employees work under Brower on marketing, admissions, financial aid, curriculum development and recruitment for online programs.

The office's budget is $62.2 million this year, with about three-quarters of the money coming from tuition and fees that students pay and one-quarter from state taxpayer money.

The programs are budgeted to bring in about $47 million in revenue this fiscal year, Brower said, making the office "fully solvent." Roughly 70% of the money goes back to the campuses housing the programs. The rest remains with the System to work on expanding existing programs and develop new ones, particularly in fields where employment is expected to grow, such as health care, information technology and business management.

How successful have the programs been in meeting adult learners' needs?

The System's programs have an average 80% year-to-year retention rate compared to 46% for similar programs nationally, Brower said.

UW Flexible Option launched in 2014 and has seen about 600 students graduate, he said. About 3,600 students earned degrees or certificates in the other programs, which includes a popular online nursing degree that's been around for 20 years.

