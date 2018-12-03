Thousands of University of Wisconsin System employees would receive 3 percent annual raises over each of the next two years if lawmakers and the System's governing board approve a plan officials released Monday.
The state typically provides about 70 percent of the UW System pay increase with the rest being funded by tuition. But with an in-state undergraduate tuition freeze expected to continue through the 2019-21 biennium that limits the System's ability to fund its portion of the two-year, $123.4 million plan, the System is requesting the state fully fund it, according to System spokeswoman Heather LaRoi.
The UW System employs about 39,000 employees statewide.
“As labor markets tighten, salaries rise, and inflation increases, reinvesting in UW faculty and staff with modest wage increases will ensure we are not falling behind and losing out on talent we need in Wisconsin,” UW System President Ray Cross said in the annoucement. “Attraction, retention, and recognition of high-quality faculty and staff are critical investment opportunities for future student success.”
In five of the last eight fiscal years, UW System employees have received no pay plan increases, with increases averaging less than one percent between June 2011 and July 2019, according to a System announcement.
Faculty salaries lag behind peer institutions, the System said. For example, salaries for full professors at UW-Madison are about 10% below the median for its peer group.
That's led to chancellors fighting for their faculty to remain on campus despite outside recruitment efforts.
The System's annual faculty turnover report released Monday ahead of the UW Board of Regents meeting shows about 7 percent of total UW faculty, or 434 people, departed in the 2017-18 academic year. That's down from the 2015-16 school year when 509 faculty members left, but still higher than in 2013-14 when about 330 people left.
The proposed raises still would not not close the salary gaps between UW System employees and those at peer institutions, but give chancellors the ability to recognize employees' work, according to meeting materials published Monday.
The UW Board of Regents will consider the employee compensation plan Thursday. The plan is submitted separately from its capital and operating budgets, at its Thursday meeting in La Crosse. If it's approved there, the proposal would go to the Legislature's Joint Committee on Employment Relations and would have to be approved by the Legislature and incoming-Gov. Tony Evers.
This story may be updated.