UW System receives $2 million to improve online education

Steve Cramer, UW-Madison's vice provost of teaching and learning, leads more than a dozen teams across the university that are focused on improving the quality of academic instruction. He told a faculty committee Monday that he looks back almost nostalgically at March when the challenge was improving classes as all of them moved online instead of the many formats available this fall that his teams are tasked with supporting.

"As hard as that was, as traumatic as that was, it's easier than what we’re doing now," he said.

The anonymous donation will help instructors rework existing courses and train them in how to teach online. Up to $500,000 is allocated to supplying students facing technology barriers with laptops, tablets or WiFi hotspots.

The System also used some of the money to develop courses on best practices of online learning in which instructors can earn a certification. The state Department of Public Instruction is in discussion with System officials on how to potentially roll the resource out to school districts seeking help.

Thompson, who took over as interim president on July 1, said he spends every morning in a meeting that spans a couple of hours to review each campus’ needs.

A big sign where he works counts down the number of days until Sept. 2 when classes begin.

