UW System proposes no tuition increase for in-state students despite freeze set to be lifted

Tuition for in-state undergraduates enrolled at a University of Wisconsin System campus will remain flat over the next school year under a plan put forth by System officials.
That's despite the UW Board of Regents being poised to have its tuition-setting authority soon restored for the first time in eight years under the state budget forwarded to Gov. Tony Evers that he must act on by Friday.
The Regents will vote on the budget at a Thursday meeting in Madison.
The System's proposal to keep tuition the same comes after more than a year of mostly online learning that led to many students calling for a tuition refund.
The Republican-controlled Legislature froze resident undergraduate tuition in 2013 and have continued to keep it that way. The move has been hailed by students and families as a way to keep the cost of college more affordable.
But coupled with state cuts, the strategy starved UW campuses of a primary source of revenue. Schools in turn have increased teacher workloads, cut programs, enrolled more out-of-state students and laid off employees.
GOP lawmakers in late May agreed it was time to lift the freeze. But they warned the Regents they would take action if the board increased tuition too much and introduced a bill last month that would cap in-state undergraduate tuition increases to inflation in the previous year.
The consumer price index from December 2019 to 2020, for example, was 1.36%. UW System officials estimate a tuition and fee increase of this amount would generate about $11.3 million across the 26 campuses, with UW-Madison's share totaling $2.9 million.
UW leaders have long lamented the freeze. In 2019-20, UW-Madison charged in-state undergraduates the fifth lowest tuition rate among public Big Ten schools and charged out-of-state students the third highest.
System spokesperson Mark Pitsch did not immediately respond to a question asking why interim System President Tommy Thompson proposed keeping tuition flat.
When factoring in room and board, along with student fees, the average cost of attendance for a Wisconsin student living on campus in the 2021-22 school year will increase 1%, or $160 at four-year campuses, according to System documents released in advance of the meeting.
At UW-Madison, student fees will actually decrease from $1,469 to $1,447. Dorm rates will increase by about $200 and meal plans will cost $50 more.
The budget Republicans forwarded to Evers also includes $8.25 million in additional state money for the System, a fraction of the $96 million UW requested and all of which is tied to a specific purpose. That means campuses will have to find a way to fund a 2% pay increase for UW employees in each of the next two years with existing money.
This story will be updated.
