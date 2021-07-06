UW System proposes no tuition increase for in-state students despite freeze set to be lifted

Tuition for in-state undergraduates enrolled at a University of Wisconsin System campus will remain flat over the next school year under a plan put forth by System officials.

That's despite the UW Board of Regents being poised to have its tuition-setting authority soon restored for the first time in eight years under the state budget forwarded to Gov. Tony Evers that he must act on by Friday.

The Regents will vote on the budget at a Thursday meeting in Madison.

The System's proposal to keep tuition the same comes after more than a year of mostly online learning that led to many students calling for a tuition refund.

The Republican-controlled Legislature froze resident undergraduate tuition in 2013 and have continued to keep it that way. The move has been hailed by students and families as a way to keep the cost of college more affordable.

But coupled with state cuts, the strategy starved UW campuses of a primary source of revenue. Schools in turn have increased teacher workloads, cut programs, enrolled more out-of-state students and laid off employees.