UW System presidential search committee will consider non-academic applicants

Cross came directly from academia. So did the other two candidates up for the System president post at the time they applied in 2013.

Committee chairman Michael Grebe told other members that he had no preference one way or the other on academic credentials at this point in the search, but that could change when the applicant pool emerges.

UW-Madison professor Eric Sandgren, who attended Friday's meeting, said he had no problem with the approach the committee is taking by seeking applicants of all backgrounds. He said he was pleased to hear multiple committee members stress the importance of the next president having an understanding of higher education.

But Sandgren questioned how well members can assess candidates' understanding of academia and its cultural quirks when only administrators and board members serve on the committee. He said while it's true that most administrators were previously faculty members, their perspective changes because their job has changed.

Petersen appointed himself and eight others to serve on the committee — three other Regents, one student Regent, one former Regent, two chancellors and a provost.