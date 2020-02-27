UW System presidential search committee sets March 15 application deadline, decision in May

The application deadline for those hoping to be named the University of Wisconsin System’s next president is March 15, with final decisions to be made in May, according to the search committee’s most recent timeline.
Seven of its nine members met via teleconference Feb. 27 with Shelly Storbeck from Storbeck Search & Associates, an executive search firm that is assisting in the recruitment process. Meeting priorities were to establish candidate credential review and access to credentials.
Storbeck said the firm is in “lots of conversation” with people who it hopes will submit applications within the next two weeks for committee review.
After the March 15 deadline, the presidential search committee will select candidates for semi-finalist interviews, which will take place in mid-April, according to the timeline. It will announce and interview finalists in May.
The committee said it hopes to not only interview the finalists, but to open potential opportunities, such as through phone or video conference, for engagement with the Board of Regents, chancellors and campus leaders. It will then recommend one candidate to the regents for a final announcement to be made the week of May 18.
UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank anticipated “substantial interest” from campus leaders and suggested separating candidates’ presentations into separate groups or conferences to facilitate greater participation.
Regent Emeritus Regina Millner agreed, saying that “in light of the pushback that we’ve had from the campuses regarding the selection process,” it is imperative to effectively orchestrate conversations with interested stakeholders. Since November, lawmakers and academics have criticized the makeup of the presidential search committee, which is smaller than past committees and includes no faculty or staff members.
The committee also discussed the potential for internal UW System staff to meet with candidates. Blank supported the idea, saying speaking with people who work closely with the president would be a good “chance to learn a little bit about some of the details and challenges and opportunities" of the position.