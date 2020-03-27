UW System presidential search committee forging ahead amid COVID-19 pandemic

The group searching for the next leader of Wisconsin’s public university system is plowing ahead amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The search committee tasked with identifying University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross’ successor previously proposed a timeline that included semifinalist interviews in April, announcement of finalists in early May and approval of the new president by the UW Board of Regents in mid- to late May. Cross plans to stay on until the new leader starts.

The search committee hopes to stay on that schedule by speaking with applicants over the computer instead of in person.

All nine members of the search committee attended a “highly productive” meeting Tuesday held over the phone, according to a statement from committee chairman Michael Grebe.