UW System President Tommy Thompson hires familiar faces from past GOP administrations

Stensberg worked as special assistant to Thompson during his governorship and has held a number of state government positions since then. Most recently, he was the executive assistant to Chief Justice Patience Roggensack of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Thompson appointed Scott Neitzel to be vice president for university relations, overseeing the System's interactions with businesses, state and federal lawmakers and government agencies.

Neitzel served as Department of Administration secretary under Walker and also worked within DOA when Thompson served as governor. Before taking the System job this summer, he worked as a consultant based in Madison.

Neitzel's annual salary is $248,400, about $46,000 more than the person who served in the position on an interim basis since 2018 and almost twice what he made as DOA secretary when his salary was $127,545. His higher pay reflects his budget and management experience in the public and private sector, Pitsch said.

No open search took place for the two positions, which Pitsch said is not uncommon because the jobs are "interim appointments" serving at the pleasure of Thompson.