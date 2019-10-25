University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross announced Friday his intention to retire.
Cross, 71, will continue to serve as president until a search committee identifies his successor, according to a System announcement. He said serving as president of the System was "the most rewarding work" of his 42-year career in higher education.
He became president in 2014 after spending three years as chancellor of the UW Colleges.
Cross' tenure came during a time of tumult for the state's public universities. The Republican-controlled Legislature imposed a resident undergraduate tuition freeze that is in its 7th year, cut the System's budget by $250 million in 2015-17 and stripped tenure protections from state law.
“Ray stabilized the UW System at a time of legislative skepticism and financial challenges, and he restored transparency and credibility at the Capitol and among the public," UW System Board of Regents President Drew Petersen said in an announcement.
Details on the national search were not immediately available Friday.
This story will be updated.