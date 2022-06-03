UW System President Jay Rothman to request continued tuition freeze

Newly appointed University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman plans to recommend a tuition freeze in the upcoming school year for in-state undergraduate students when he presents the Board of Regents with the System’s annual budget next week.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Rothman, 62, said the tuition freeze would be funded using a $25 million allocation of federal pandemic relief funds announced by Gov. Tony Evers in his January State of the State address.

“The key thing is we want to make it affordable, but we also want to ensure that we maintain the quality of excellence in education that occurs within the University System,” Rothman said.

Asked about the length of the freeze or if any additional funds would be needed to fund the effort, Rothman said he is currently focused on the upcoming school year and future decisions will need to be discussed.

Republican lawmakers last year relinquished tuition-setting authority back to the UW Board of Regents for the first time since 2013. Tuition for resident undergrad students has remained frozen for the last nine years.

Researchers with the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum wrote in an April report that state spending on grants, loans and scholarships to undergraduates increased rapidly from 2000 to 2011 but has stalled since then. UW System students eligible for a Wisconsin Grant, the most common form of state financial aid that is awarded based on financial need, received an average of $2,163 in 2010 but only $2,037 in 2021 — without adjusting for inflation.

The report also found Wisconsin’s financial aid funding falls far behind other states. That may be the result of a political focus on maintaining the in-state undergraduate tuition freeze as a way to keep UW tuition affordable.

In addition to making college affordable, Rothman said he also wants to address enrollment numbers and attract more students from underrepresented groups, build the System’s relationship with the Legislature and business community, and address ongoing concerns with diversity, equity and inclusion on campuses.

Rothman, who was unanimously selected in January by the Board of Regents to lead the UW System, also expressed support for incoming UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, who was selected by the Regents last month.

Despite being unanimously approved, the UCLA law school dean received almost immediate criticism from a handful of state Republicans, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who called it a “blatant partisan selection.” UW-Madison officials said Vos and Mnookin had not yet met at the time.

“She is a gifted academic, I think she is a gifted leader and I really look forward to when she arrives in Madison on a full-time basis for folks around the state to get to meet her, (not only) in the Legislature but elsewhere,” Rothman said. “I think you will be as impressed with her as I was. She is really an extraordinary talent and I’m delighted that we were able to attract her to Madison.”

Rothman, the former CEO and chair of Foley & Lardner, an international law firm based in Milwaukee, graduated from Marquette University and Harvard Law School. He began his new role Wednesday and will earn a $550,000 annual salary. His hiring ended a search process that began in 2019, included a failed search in 2020 and sparked the interim presidency of former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson.

Rothman’s hire marked a shift for the Regents, whose last three permanent presidents were insiders elevated from within the System. Most earned at least one degree from a public institution. And all of the past presidents, with the exception of Thompson, came into the job with substantial academic experience.

