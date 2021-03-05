UW System orders audit into bidding process of a UW-Madison project

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thompson said the review stems from this “potential missed step.”

Deloitte alleges UW-Madison allowed two competitors, Huron and Accenture, to participate in crafting part of the bid and then bidding on the project — a process the company decried as “marred by a lack of transparency, unequal treatment and conflicts of interest that cannot be tolerated in government procurement.”

UW-Madison assessed companies through what’s known as a request for proposals. The university evaluated vendors based on the quality of their proposal and past experience, not just the dollar figure they offered.

Huron and Accenture were respectively awarded $808,000 and $819,000 contracts to work on the first phase of the UW-Madison project, according to System.

In a letter to Deloitte on Monday, UW-Madison purchasing director Lori Voss said the request for proposals was canceled on Feb. 18 — five days before the company raised concerns in its Feb. 23 letter. She said the university won’t seek new bids until the review is complete.

“An audit will determine all the facts, but this process issue is not believed to have resulted in a material impact on the awards made to two of five vendors that submitted bids through this open, public process,” university spokesman John Lucas said.