UW System moving degree programs off of Richland Center campus

The University of Wisconsin System has ordered UW-Platteville to shift its instructional programs away from its Richland Center campus starting next year, as enrollment hits an all-time low.

In a letter to UW-Platteville Interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich, System President Jay Rothman outlined a four-step plan for the Richland Center campus, which includes moving all instructional programs to either the Platteville or Baraboo campuses for fall 2023 while developing a plan to "maintain a suitable presence" in the Richland County campus through such things as enrichment programs or courses for adults.

The Richland Center campus enrolled just 60 students this fall, the smallest of all two-year branch campuses. Enrollment has plummeted since 2014, when there were 567 students enrolled.

In his letter, Rothman acknowledged UW-Platteville's "good faith effort" to stabilize enrollment, noting those efforts have not worked.

"While the University of Wisconsin System remains committed to the branch campuses and to providing as broad of access for students as possible, there comes a time when financial pressure and low enrollment makes in-person degree level academic instruction no longer tenable," the letter stated.

The majority of the two-year branch campuses are seeing declines in enrollment. Most of have been decreasing since the mid 2010s, if not earlier. Despite the decreases in enrollment, all other two-year schools have three-digit enrollment numbers, with UW-Platteville at Baraboo have the second-smallest enrollment of 216.

Rothman said in an interview Monday that branch campuses have experienced the same phenomenon of declining enrollment that other community and technical colleges around the nation have faced.

The Board of Regents approved merging the two-year campuses with the System's four-year universities in 2017. Then-President Ray Cross proposed the consolidation to shore up the institutions' unsustainable operations while preserving access to education to those rural counties.

The Richland Center campus offers programs in general education, business administration, agriculture, hospitality and pre-engineering.

Nationwide, community colleges and technical schools were hit harder in the pandemic than four-year schools. In 2021, fall enrollment dropped 10% and enrollment by students who are Black, Hispanic or Indigenous dropped nearly 30%.

Rothman said in the letter that the status quo is no longer sustainable at Richland Center.

"Each of the branch campuses have a different strategy about what it's going to look like going forward," Rothman said Monday of plans to turn enrollment around. "But we've got to address that, and we have to have the branch campuses be sustainable in the long run."