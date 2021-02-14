UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges

“We may decide, you know, it’s too complicated but what we’re saying today is we should have those conversations,” he said.

Joe Heim, a longtime political analyst and retired UW-La Crosse professor who has studied the 1971 merger of the Wisconsin State Universities and the University of Wisconsin, said the interim nature of Thompson’s position and his political capital make him a prime candidate to pursue the idea.

“Tommy’s perfect for this job,” he said. “He’s an interim so he’s got nothing to lose. But he also doesn’t see himself as a caretaker there to keep the plants watered. He’s got the prestige and political ability to make changes. He’ll make decisions for the good of the System that a new president may be unwilling to do.”

Talking out loud

Indications of some internal discussions on consolidation first publicly appeared at a panel hosted by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum late last month.

In response to a question on campus closures, which Thompson said he didn’t support, he also said residents are right to question the close geographic proximity that some campuses share.

