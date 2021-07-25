UW System launches tuition scholarship raffle to boost student vaccination rate

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer with the health department, said in a media briefing last week that there’s concern that college communities like Madison could see an increase in cases shortly after students return to campus this fall, a trend that was clearly noticeable last September.

“Now is the ideal time for people who will be attending universities in the fall to get vaccinated so they’re fully protected by the time they come back,” he said.

How it works

Universities will be establishing their own processes to let students share their vaccination status. The data received will be used to calculate if the institution has met the 70% threshold.

Sometime after Oct. 15, the deadline by which students must receive their full series of shots, schools that meet the goal will hold a drawing for the scholarship awards.

The number of scholarships each school receives depends on their share of the System’s enrollment. If a campus doesn’t cross the 70% threshold, their share of the scholarships will be divvied up among the schools that did.

The estimated cost of an in-state student living on campus this school year ranges from just shy of $15,000 at UW-River Falls to about $20,000 at UW-Milwaukee.