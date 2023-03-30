University of Wisconsin System in-state undergraduate students can expect to pay more next year for their education for the first time in a decade.
The UW Board of Regents on Thursday approved a 4.5% in-state tuition base increase. Proposed by System President Jay Rothman to lawmakers earlier this month, tuition for in-state undergraduates will increase by $372 at UW-Madison, $364 at UW-Milwaukee, $283 at other System four-year schools and about $214 at most branch campuses.
Rodney Pasch, ex-officio board member representing the Wisconsin Technical College System, was the only vote against. Pasch told fellow board members that while he felt the System's arguments were solid, he still felt the increase was too high and would exacerbate student debt levels. Regent Jennifer Staton was not in attendance.
Tuition for graduate and nonresident undergraduate students at some System universities and high-cost programs such as engineering, nursing, computer science and fine arts will also increase.
People are also reading…
Out-of-state undergraduate students would see tuition increase by $1,137, or 3.3%, at UW-Madison. There are no plans for increases to resident or nonresident graduate tuition at UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee and UW-Superior, but graduate programs at other four-year universities would increase between 2% to 5.4%.
The proposed tuition and fees (excluding room rates and meal plans) for the next academic year would range from $7,855 at UW-Parkside to $11,215 at UW-Madison.
The state Legislature returned tuition-setting power to the Regents in 2021 after freezing it for four consecutive budget cycles starting in 2013. The Regents opted to freeze tuition for 2022-23.
Nearly a decade of frozen tuition means current undergraduate in-state tuition rates are unsustainable, a memo from System staff to the Regents said. The recommendations given to Regents still don't meet inflationary costs, the memo added.
Regent Scott Beightol, chair of the Business and Finance Committee, said the System is in a different position than it was a decade ago when the tuition freeze was instituted and it's time for Regents to raise tuition.
"It's important to all of us that a UW education continues to be affordable," Beightol said. "But as resident tuition rates have been held flat for the past nearly 10 years, inflation has increased over that same time, a cumulative 26%. How many of our businesses have not raised our prices in 10 years? That's a donut, nobody."
Regent President Karen Walsh said she was strongly in favor of increasing tuition as she said the decade-long freeze hurt students' abilities to get into classes as universities struggled to hire enough faculty and staff necessary class sections.
"We are a bargain by any sense of the word," Walsh said of the System's cost of attendance. "As fiduciaries for the University of Wisconsin System, we do have to take that into consideration. I'm very concerned about the quality. We say things about student success and we mean what we say, but the campuses have to have the resources to deliver on that."
The increase should add an estimated $38 million in additional revenue a year. That increase would largely go toward funding increases in employee pay, 70% of which has historically been covered by the state with the remainder covered by the System, Rothman told lawmakers. In its biennial budget request, the System asked the state to fully cover the pay increases.
Of the four-year universities, UW-River Falls will see the biggest overall increase to attend, with costs rising $822 or 5.4%. UW-Green Bay is slightly behind with overall costs increasing $796, or 5.1%.
Not all System universities follow that pattern. UW-Whitewater and UW-Platteville tie for third with the highest percentage increase of 4.8%, or $714 for UW-Whitewater and $760 for UW-Platteville; UW-Superior has the lowest increase of $556, or 3.6%.
The possibility of in-state tuition increases was raised after Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposal for the next biennium left the System $130 million short of the $435.9 million increase the System requested.
Schools across the UW System dealt with the shortfalls caused by the decade-long tuition freeze by raising tuition for out-of-state residents and graduate students — which are determined by each university — and by cutting programs and increasing faculty workloads.
The System used $25 million in federal pandemic-related relief funds last year to make up for budget shortfalls caused by the tuition freeze.
Even with increased tuition, most System universities will see declines in their tuition fund balances at the end of the two-year budget, leaving less wiggle room than in the previous budget.
Driving that is a budgetary bind in which spending is returning to pre-pandemic levels while most universities are seeing declines in enrollment, or the money is being used to bolster capital projects or strategic initiatives, the memo said. Tuition fund balances Systemwide are projected to drop from $350 million in 2021 to $200 million by 2024-25.
No fiscal outlook across System universities is worse than UW-Platteville, which has lost more than a quarter of its enrollment across its main campus and two branches, Richland and Baraboo-Sauk County, since 2018. UW-Platteville is projected to end 2024 with $1 million in its tuition fund, down from about $10 million at the end of 2022.
New model drives increases
UW-Green Bay branch campuses in Manitowoc, Marinette and Sheboygan will see the largest percentage tuition and fee increases — at $643 — driven by a new accreditation model in which the four campuses are considered one university with four locations instead of a main campus with branch campuses, which is the structure elsewhere in the System.
The change to the branch campus model has come with added bachelor's degrees meant to serve the needs in each county.
Sheboygan now offers a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering, for example. Manitowoc has an environmental science program. And in Marinette, where shipbuilding is a major industry, the campus is emphasizing business management and engineering, UW-Green Bay Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Kate Burns told the Wisconsin State Journal earlier this year.
The approach appears to be working: Those branch campuses have been reversing longstanding enrollment declines. Manitowoc’s enrollment grew by 136 students since its lowest point in fall 2019; Sheboygan has 59 more students since then.
The growth comes at a time when most other branch campuses continue to see enrollment declines, despite a 2018 merger with four-year universities that sought to stabilize populations. UW-Platteville at Richland was the first casualty, which will cease degree-fulfilling programs this summer.
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch, UW-Madison lured students out of dorms by offering incentives to live elsewhere.
Management companies are seeing some of their housing in prime areas sell out three to four weeks faster than previous years.
A new Early Learning Center that opened in 2021 at MATC's Truax campus doubled capacity, and a facility at the Goodman South campus could be next.
UW-Madison doctorate student Kirstan Gimse found the courage to go back to school a decade ago from a chemistry professor she would wait on.