UW System implementing virtual mental health services to meet growing demand

Getting mental health care at college can be challenging, UW-Whitewater senior Ivy Steege said.

Steege is from out of state, and mental health care providers in the Whitewater community don't accept Illinois Medicaid.

Counseling students run a free clinic on campus, but they're not authorized to diagnose or write prescriptions.

Steege uses UW-Whitewater's on-campus counseling services when possible, but counseling hours there don't always align with her schedule.

"I live off-campus," Steege said. "So, it's a little bit harder than when I lived in the dorms, where it's literally right down the street and I have counseling right before class. I could just walk there. Now, I have a job in the community, not on campus ... so I have to schedule even more time to be able to get there in person."

Barriers to mental health care are common on college campuses, which often report having too few counselors to meet the need, limited funding and limited hours.

A new state grant program, however, aims to remove some of those barriers at UW System campuses.

In May, Gov. Tony Evers awarded the System a $5 million grant from federal stimulus dollars to partner with telehealth company Mantra to provide virtual counseling and psychiatry appointments, a crisis helpline and a platform where students can do self-assessments, System Director of Student Behavioral Health John Achter said.

Mantra will be implemented at all System schools this fall, with the exception of UW-Madison, which Director of Mental Health Services Sarah Nolan said has been offering its own telehealth mental health services, using its own staff, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting this month, the Mantra program will be installed in four phases, three schools at a time, over 12 weeks. It will serve as a complement to in-person counseling and crisis services already on campus.

UW-Milwaukee already has implemented a separate self-help service called YOU@UWM, and UW-Whitewater contracted with a crisis helpline earlier this year. Other schools have a self-help section on their websites with links to resources, Achter said.

Mantra's self-assessment tool will be more personalized, as students input what they're dealing with, he added.

Anxiety is the No. 1 reason System students use campus counseling, followed by stress and depression. Just under half of students report struggling with procrastination or motivation and having a hard time concentrating.

Achter said the most common mental health issues haven't changed for decades, but the difference they're seeing across the System is the number of students seeking out services for them.

"All of our counseling centers do their best to keep up and, actually, many have increased staffing levels," he said. "But even with that, utilization usually increases faster than staffing increases."

Increasing needs

Not only are more students seeking services, but those who want help are coming more often.

UW-Whitewater Counseling Services Director Veronica Warren said some students who used to have four to six counseling sessions a year now are coming in a dozen or more times.

"The increased level of acuity of the students that we are seeing is steadily increasing year after year," Warren said. "The severity of what we're seeing (with) more students that are presenting with depressive symptoms, suicidal ideation ... is an increase along those lines."

Including Madison, about 10% of UW System students — 15,717 — used campus counseling services during the 2021-22 school year.

That's a rebound from the previous years when the COVID-19 pandemic and higher rates of virtual learning contributed to a decrease.

During the 2018-19 school year, 14,638 students used campus counseling; but the following year, participation dipped slightly to 14,063, as all schools in the state were ordered to close midway through the semester.

In 2020-21, just more than 13,000 students used counseling services.

Needs are increasing faster than some campuses can keep up.

At UW-Parkside, the rate of students using mental health services is lower than the System average, but a staff of two counselors is facilitating more than 1,000 sessions a year, Director of Student Health, Counseling and Accessibility Services Renee Sartin Kirby said.

Students know there's not enough staff to meet the demand and scheduling issues, Kirby said. Parkside students average a two-week wait for counseling services if they're not in crisis.

"I think students don't come who would come if we had same-day appointments, or appointments in the evening, which we'll have with Mantra," she said.

Gaps in coverage

Lack of appointments isn't the only shortfall in mental health services on UW System campuses.

UW-La Crosse doesn't have enough staff to offer counseling on nights or weekends, Interim Counseling Services Director Crystal Champion said. As they near midterms and student stress levels rise, staff see an increase of 30 appointments a week on top of what they already offer, which get squeezed into daytime hours.

Virtual services available at any time can be an intermediary step between campus counseling services and contacting emergency services, Champion said.

"Maybe the timing isn't quite right for (students) to be reaching out to us, but it doesn't rise to the level of needing emergency services to get involved," she said. "Sometimes a grade can be a crisis ... and they would benefit from talking to somebody about that and getting some support, but they're not going to call 911 about that."

The way counseling centers are funded also creates challenges. Students don't pay per appointment and instead pay with student fees. That removes the immediate barrier paying out-of-pocket for services, but limits staffing and what counselors get paid, UW-Eau Claire Director of Counseling Services Riley McGrath said.

McGrath added that while UW-Eau Claire sees about 11% of students use mental health services, he knows there are more on campus they're not reaching. Studies suggest fewer than 20% of students seek treatment.

"In an ideal world, we'd be able to see 40% of students on campus, but obviously we can't (multiply) our size by four," he said.

UW-Milwaukee's self-help portal has helped fill some gaps by providing resources to students that are personalized to their needs, said UW-Milwaukee senior Meredith Hetzer, who works in the wellness center.

It's been especially helpful for a large population of commuters who don't live on campus, she said.

"It has been really well-received, especially for that aspect, because (UW-Milwaukee) is so big — it's kind of a more localized place to find more targeted resources," she said.

Future funding

After the System's contract with Mantra ends in 2024, officials will need to make the case to the state Legislature for future funding, Achter said.

Previous budgets included requests to the state Legislature to increase campus staffing, and then-interim System President Tommy Thompson proposed an additional $10 million for it. But it's a balancing act, Achter said, because other student services, including disability services and advising, vie for funding.

In the meantime, System schools will learn what place virtual mental health care has in its mission, Achter said.

"We will need some new monies to be able to continue these services," he said. "I'm an advocate for mental health services, but I'm also an advocate for student support in general, and we know that there are other areas ... identifying some of the same challenges of having enough staff to keep up with the need."