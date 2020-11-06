UW System enrollment declines, but not as bad as many expected during COVID-19 pandemic

Thompson partially attributed the lack of a dramatic enrollment drop to the decision to reopen campuses this fall.

“We didn’t even know if we were going to open up and students didn’t know if they were going to come,” he said at the Regents meeting. “But they did come. When they found out we were opening up, they came.”

Branches suffer

The System’s two-year branch campuses, which collectively enroll about 4% of the System’s students, reported nearly a third of the System’s enrollment decline. At UW-Platteville Richland, total headcount now stands at 108 students.

UW-Platteville spokesman Paul Erickson said the university is committed to its two branch campuses in Barabook Sauk County and in Richland Center. The university already added four new associate’s degree programs between the two campuses and is continuing to expand the curriculum.

Applications are up 33% at Baraboo Sauk County and 19% at Richland Center compared to this point last year, he said.

Even though Platteville had the largest enrollment decline among the campuses at 8.8%, Erickson said the numbers, particularly at the main campus, were better than expected given the demographic challenges and uncertainty caused by COVID-19.