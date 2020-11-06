UW System enrollment declines, but not as bad as many expected during COVID-19 pandemic

Enrollment at most University of Wisconsin campuses dropped again from last school year, a reflection of both the declining number of traditional high school students for colleges to recruit and the pandemic’s effect on college students.
The System’s headcount enrollment is down 1.9%, or roughly 3,200 students, compared to fall 2019, according to preliminary figures reported Thursday.
That’s less than the 2.6% decline the System saw from 2018 to 2019.
“I’m pretty happy about this,” interim System President Tommy Thompson told the UW Board of Regents on Thursday. “We did not suffer as a System a dramatic decline that many had feared and many other campuses have experienced.”
Nationally, undergraduate enrollment fell 1.4% at four-year public universities and 9.4% at two-year public universities, according to a report last month by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. First-year enrollment fared even worse, with four-year schools seeing a 14% drop and two-years a 23% decline.
The System reported a 6% decline in first-year enrollment and a nearly 500-student increase in underrepresented minorities.
Thompson partially attributed the lack of a dramatic enrollment drop to the decision to reopen campuses this fall.
“We didn’t even know if we were going to open up and students didn’t know if they were going to come,” he said at the Regents meeting. “But they did come. When they found out we were opening up, they came.”
Branches suffer
The System’s two-year branch campuses, which collectively enroll about 4% of the System’s students, reported nearly a third of the System’s enrollment decline. At UW-Platteville Richland, total headcount now stands at 108 students.
UW-Platteville spokesman Paul Erickson said the university is committed to its two branch campuses in Barabook Sauk County and in Richland Center. The university already added four new associate’s degree programs between the two campuses and is continuing to expand the curriculum.
Applications are up 33% at Baraboo Sauk County and 19% at Richland Center compared to this point last year, he said.
Even though Platteville had the largest enrollment decline among the campuses at 8.8%, Erickson said the numbers, particularly at the main campus, were better than expected given the demographic challenges and uncertainty caused by COVID-19.
“We’re not all that displeased with our numbers right now,” he said. “We had actually budgeted for a bigger decline than that.”
UW-Milwaukee saw the second-largest drop among the campuses at 5.4%.
David Clark, the interim co-lead of UWM’s division of enrollment management, said the university worried about whether students enrolled last spring would come back in the fall, a concern largely alleviated when three-quarters of students returned.
However, Clark said UWM suffered a double-digit decline in transfer students and a 14% decline in freshman enrollment. Those included large drops in the number of underrepresented minority and first-generation students.
Applications are up “significantly” for next year, he said, and UWM is launching some new financial aid programs to help convert admitted students to enrolled.
Inching upward
UW-Madison was one of three UW campuses that saw a slight uptick in enrollment this fall. That’s in part because Madison admitted more students than it had in past years.
Asked if UW-Madison’s growing student body and higher admit rate has hurt UWM, Clark said there’s a number of students who apply to both universities, but UWM more often competes with colleges in southeastern Wisconsin.
“It’s hard to say,” he said. “There’s a shrinking pool of high school graduates and Madison takes in more students and our tuition is about the same. That could certainly impact our class but I would hesitate to draw a straight line.”
More testing
Also on Thursday, the Regents approved a contract for UW-Madison that will significantly expand the university’s COVID-19 testing capacity during the spring semester.
Currently, UW-Madison tests dorm residents and employees once a week and offers free, drop-in testing to the rest of the campus community. The university previously announced plans to increase testing to twice a week next semester for dorm residents and other students coming on to campus.
The new contract with Shield T3, a subsidiary of the University of Illinois System, will allow UW-Madison to test all undergraduates in Madison twice a week. Employees and graduate students working on campus will also be required to be tested regularly.
UW-Madison will administer at least 15,000 of Shield T3’s rapid saliva-based tests per week and have the capacity to test up to 10,000 per day if needed. These will be in addition to the existing campus testing program.
The contract also provides UW-Madison with access to a mobile app the university can use to quickly deliver tests results and notify individuals who have been in close contact with others infected by the virus.
UW-Madison will pay Shield T3 at least $6.4 million, though the price tag could grow to $15 million depending on the number of tests it administers next semester.
Laurent Heller, UW-Madison’s vice chancellor for finance and administration, told the board that the $15 million estimate is in line with the $13 million budget the university set for testing this fall.
The university is hoping to receive some state or federal money to offset the cost, but may have to reallocate money elsewhere in UW-Madison’s budget if funding does not come through, he said.
The results are in: See how Wisconsin voted in top state and local races
PRESIDENT, U.S. HOUSE
President
3,689 of 3,689 precincts - 100 percent
x-Joe Biden, Dem 1,630,548 - 50 percent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 1,610,007 - 49 percent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 38,414 - 1 percent
Brian Carroll, ASP 5,253 - 0 percent
Don Blankenship, CST 5,205 - 0 percent
U.S. House District 1 SE corner, Kenosha
370 of 370 precincts - 100 percent
x-Bryan Steil, GOP (i) 238,257 - 59 percent
Roger Polack, Dem 163,154 - 41 percent
U.S. House District 3 West Central
605 of 605 precincts - 100 percent
x-Ron Kind, Dem (i) 199,798 - 51 percent
Derrick Van Orden, GOP 188,825 - 49 percent
U.S. House District 5 SE, Milwaukee subs
364 of 364 precincts - 100 percent
x-Scott Fitzgerald, GOP 265,417 - 60 percent
Tom Palzewicz, Dem 175,872 - 40 percent
U.S. House District 6 East Central
428 of 428 precincts - 100 percent
x-Glenn Grothman, GOP (i) 238,858 - 59 percent
Jessica King, Dem 164,215 - 41 percent
U.S. House District 7 North
711 of 711 precincts - 100 percent
x-Tom Tiffany, GOP (i) 251,998 - 61 percent
Tricia Zunker, Dem 162,724 - 39 percent
WISCONSIN STATE SENATE
District 6
98 of 98 precincts - 100 percent
x-La Tonya Johnson, Dem (i) 60,051 - 89 percent
Alciro Deacon, GOP 7,555 - 11 percent
District 8
91 of 91 precincts - 100 percent
x-Alberta Darling, GOP (i) 64,905 - 54 percent
Neal Plotkin, Dem 54,692 - 46 percent
District 10
101 of 101 precincts - 100 percent
x-Rob Stafsholt, GOP 61,889 - 60 percent
Patty Schachtner, Dem (i) 41,211 - 40 percent
District 12
180 of 182 precincts - 99 percent
x-Mary Czaja-Felzkowski, GOP 68,679 - 66 percent
Ed Vocke, Dem 34,598 - 34 percent
District 14
152 of 152 precincts - 100 percent
x-Joan Ballweg, GOP 61,877 - 65 percent
Joni Anderson, Dem 33,453 - 35 percent
District 16
69 of 69 precincts - 100 percent
x-Melissa Agard Sargent, Dem 83,515 - 73 percent
Scott Barker, GOP 30,119 - 27 percent
District 18
106 of 106 precincts - 100 percent
x-Dan Feyen, GOP (i) 52,490 - 59 percent
Aaron Wojciechowski, Dem 36,274 - 41 percent
District 24
121 of 121 precincts - 100 percent
x-Patrick Testin, GOP (i) 53,717 - 57 percent
Paul Piotrowski, Dem 41,348 - 43 percent
District 28
91 of 91 precincts - 100 percent
x-Julian Bradley, GOP 64,179 - 60 percent
Adam Murphy, Dem 43,390 - 40 percent
District 30
65 of 65 precincts - 100 percent
x-Eric Wimberger, GOP 47,945 - 55 percent
Jonathon Hansen, Dem 39,711 - 45 percent
District 32
131 of 131 precincts - 100 percent
Brad Pfaff, Dem 48,853 - 50 percent
Dan Kapanke, GOP 48,264 - 50 percent
WISCONSIN STATE ASSEMBLY
District 1
41 of 41 precincts - 100 percent
x-Joel Kitchens, GOP (i) 23,441 - 62 percent
Kim Delorit Jensen, Dem 14,463 - 38 percent
District 2
29 of 29 precincts - 100 percent
x-Shae Sortwell, GOP (i) 22,244 - 63 percent
Mark Kiley, Dem 12,970 - 37 percent
District 3
30 of 30 precincts - 100 percent
x-Ron Tusler, GOP (i) 21,314 - 59 percent
Emily Voight, Dem 14,702 - 41 percent
District 4
22 of 22 precincts - 100 percent
x-David Steffen, GOP (i) 17,811 - 53 percent
Kathy Hinkfuss, Dem 15,804 - 47 percent
District 6
47 of 47 precincts - 100 percent
x-Gary Tauchen, GOP (i) 21,283 - 69 percent
Richard Sarnwick, Dem 9,398 - 31 percent
District 8
27 of 27 precincts - 100 percent
x-Sylvia Ortiz-Velez, Dem 8,914 - 79 percent
Angel Sanchez, GOP 2,375 - 21 percent
District 9
32 of 32 precincts - 100 percent
x-Marisabel Cabrera, Dem (i) 11,980 - 73 percent
Veronica Diaz, GOP 4,458 - 27 percent
District 11
33 of 33 precincts - 100 percent
x-Dora Drake, Dem 18,329 - 85 percent
Orlando Owens, GOP 3,299 - 15 percent
District 12
27 of 27 precincts - 100 percent
x-LaKeshia Myers, Dem (i) 18,539 - 82 percent
Ozell Cox, GOP 4,117 - 18 percent
District 13
30 of 30 precincts - 100 percent
Sara Rodriguez, Dem 19,296 - 51 percent
Rob Hutton, GOP (i) 18,571 - 49 percent
District 14
35 of 35 precincts - 100 percent
x-Robyn Vining, Dem (i) 21,370 - 54 percent
Bonnie Lee, GOP 18,185 - 46 percent
District 15
27 of 27 precincts - 100 percent
x-Joe Sanfelippo, GOP (i) 17,133 - 55 percent
Jessica Katzenmeyer, Dem 14,134 - 45 percent
District 16
31 of 31 precincts - 100 percent
x-Kalan Haywood, Dem (i) 17,662 - 89 percent
Dennis Walton, Ind 2,153 - 11 percent
District 17
34 of 34 precincts - 100 percent
x-Supreme Moore Omokunde, Dem 22,417 - 86 percent
Abie Eisenbach, GOP 3,638 - 14 percent
District 19
29 of 29 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jonathan Brostoff, Dem (i) 27,547 - 79 percent
Helmut Fritz, GOP 7,534 - 21 percent
District 21
12 of 12 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jessie Rodriguez, GOP (i) 17,729 - 55 percent
Erik Brooks, Dem 14,708 - 45 percent
District 23
32 of 32 precincts - 100 percent
x-Deb Andraca, Dem 21,052 - 52 percent
Jim Ott, GOP (i) 19,727 - 48 percent
District 24
24 of 24 precincts - 100 percent
Dan Knodl, GOP (i) 20,075 - 51 percent
Emily Siegrist, Dem 18,923 - 49 percent
District 25
29 of 29 precincts - 100 percent
x-Paul Tittl, GOP (i) 19,591 - 65 percent
Kerry Trask, Dem 10,700 - 35 percent
District 26
26 of 26 precincts - 100 percent
x-Terry Katsma, GOP (i) 18,222 - 59 percent
Mary Donohue, Dem 12,674 - 41 percent
District 28
45 of 45 precincts - 100 percent
x-Gae Magnafici, GOP (i) 21,646 - 64 percent
Kim Butler, Dem 12,221 - 36 percent
District 29
36 of 36 precincts - 100 percent
x-Clint Moses, GOP 18,958 - 60 percent
John Calabrese, Dem 12,521 - 40 percent
District 30
20 of 20 precincts - 100 percent
x-Shannon Zimmerman, GOP (i) 20,712 - 56 percent
Sarah Yacoub, Dem 16,322 - 44 percent
District 31
36 of 36 precincts - 100 percent
x-Amy Loudenbeck, GOP (i) 19,961 - 60 percent
Elizabeth Lochner-Abel, Dem 13,549 - 40 percent
District 32
19 of 19 precincts - 100 percent
x-Tyler August, GOP (i) 20,158 - 62 percent
Katherine Gaulke, Dem 12,455 - 38 percent
District 33
19 of 19 precincts - 100 percent
x-Cody Horlacher, GOP (i) 21,496 - 62 percent
Mason Becker, Dem 13,227 - 38 percent
District 34
53 of 53 precincts - 100 percent
x-Rob Swearingen, GOP (i) 24,652 - 63 percent
Kirk Bangstad, Dem 14,267 - 37 percent
District 35
70 of 70 precincts - 100 percent
x-Calvin Callahan, GOP 20,920 - 65 percent
Tyler Ruprecht, Dem 11,105 - 35 percent
District 37
28 of 28 precincts - 100 percent
x-John Jagler, GOP (i) 19,407 - 56 percent
Abigail Lowery, Dem 14,142 - 41 percent
Stephen Ratzlaff, Ind 1,041 - 3 percent
District 38
31 of 31 precincts - 100 percent
x-Barbara Dittrich, GOP (i) 22,786 - 59 percent
Melissa Winker, Dem 16,162 - 41 percent
District 39
40 of 40 precincts - 100 percent
x-Mark Born, GOP (i) 22,085 - 69 percent
Izzy Nevarez, Dem 10,049 - 31 percent
District 40
47 of 47 precincts - 100 percent
x-Kevin Petersen, GOP (i) 21,893 - 69 percent
Deb Silvers, Dem 9,651 - 31 percent
District 41
50 of 50 precincts - 100 percent
x-Alex Dallman, GOP 18,602 - 61 percent
Nate Zimdars, Dem 10,428 - 34 percent
Jean Bartz, Ind 1,679 - 5 percent
District 42
55 of 55 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jon Plumer, GOP (i) 19,403 - 59 percent
Melisa Arndt, Dem 13,379 - 41 percent
District 43
41 of 41 precincts - 100 percent
x-Don Vruwink, Dem (i) 17,641 - 55 percent
Beth Drew, GOP 14,262 - 45 percent
District 44
25 of 25 precincts - 100 percent
x-Sue Conley, Dem 17,201 - 60 percent
DuWayne Severson, GOP 11,333 - 40 percent
District 45
38 of 38 precincts - 100 percent
x-Mark Spreitzer, Dem (i) 14,451 - 55 percent
Tawny Gustina, GOP 11,895 - 45 percent
District 46
11 of 11 precincts - 100 percent
x-Gary Hebl, Dem (i) 25,918 - 68 percent
Terry Lyon, GOP 12,330 - 32 percent
District 47
27 of 27 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jimmy Anderson, Dem (i) 27,943 - 75 percent
Phil Anderson, GOP 9,331 - 25 percent
District 48
31 of 31 precincts - 100 percent
x-Samba Baldeh, Dem 30,068 - 80 percent
Samuel Anderson, GOP 7,649 - 20 percent
District 49
69 of 69 precincts - 100 percent
x-Travis Tranel, GOP (i) 16,663 - 59 percent
Shaun Murphy-Lopez, Dem 11,370 - 41 percent
District 50
65 of 65 precincts - 100 percent
x-Tony Kurtz, GOP (i) 18,756 - 63 percent
Mark Waldon, Dem 10,863 - 37 percent
District 51
60 of 60 precincts - 100 percent
x-Todd Novak, GOP (i) 15,931 - 52 percent
Kriss Marion, Dem 14,726 - 48 percent
District 52
38 of 38 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jeremy Thiesfeldt, GOP (i) 19,028 - 62 percent
Julie Schroeder, Dem 11,674 - 38 percent
District 53
41 of 41 precincts - 100 percent
x-Michael Schraa, GOP (i) 19,758 - 69 percent
Joseph Connelly, Ind 9,054 - 31 percent
District 54
28 of 28 precincts - 100 percent
x-Gordon Hintz, Dem (i) 15,487 - 54 percent
Donny Herman, GOP 13,063 - 46 percent
District 55
19 of 19 precincts - 100 percent
x-Rachael Cabral-Guevara, GOP 19,056 - 55 percent
Daniel Schierl, Dem 15,658 - 45 percent
District 56
43 of 43 precincts - 100 percent
x-Dave Murphy, GOP (i) 23,081 - 61 percent
Diana Lawrence, Dem 15,054 - 39 percent
District 57
30 of 30 precincts - 100 percent
x-Lee Snodgrass, Dem 15,969 - 57 percent
Eric Beach, GOP 12,275 - 43 percent
District 62
19 of 19 precincts - 100 percent
x-Robert Wittke, GOP (i) 20,537 - 59 percent
August Schutz, Dem 14,463 - 41 percent
District 63
17 of 17 precincts - 100 percent
x-Robin Vos, GOP (i) 19,919 - 58 percent
Joel Jacobsen, Dem 14,131 - 42 percent
District 64
70 of 70 precincts - 100 percent
x-Tip McGuire, Dem (i) 16,364 - 56 percent
Ed Hibsch, GOP 12,813 - 44 percent
District 65
45 of 45 precincts - 100 percent
x-Tod Ohnstad, Dem (i) 14,355 - 60 percent
Crystal Miller, GOP 9,444 - 40 percent
District 66
26 of 26 precincts - 100 percent
x-Greta Neubauer, Dem (i) 14,519 - 70 percent
Will Leverson, GOP 6,130 - 30 percent
District 67
54 of 54 precincts - 100 percent
x-Rob Summerfield, GOP (i) 21,180 - 64 percent
Chris Kapsner, Dem 11,921 - 36 percent
District 68
47 of 47 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jesse James, GOP (i) 19,003 - 61 percent
Emily Berge, Dem 12,161 - 39 percent
District 69
61 of 61 precincts - 100 percent
x-Donna Rozar, GOP 18,567 - 66 percent
Brian Giles, Dem 9,603 - 34 percent
District 70
58 of 58 precincts - 100 percent
x-Nancy VanderMeer, GOP (i) 20,687 - 67 percent
John Baldus, Dem 10,317 - 33 percent
District 71
31 of 31 precincts - 100 percent
x-Katrina Shankland, Dem (i) 17,753 - 55 percent
Scott Soik, GOP 14,306 - 45 percent
District 72
32 of 32 precincts - 100 percent
x-Scott Krug, GOP (i) 19,210 - 60 percent
Criste Greening, Dem 12,619 - 40 percent
District 73
47 of 47 precincts - 100 percent
Nick Milroy, Dem (i) 16,621 - 50 percent
Keith Kern, GOP 16,482 - 50 percent
District 74
93 of 93 precincts - 100 percent
x-Beth Meyers, Dem (i) 18,160 - 51 percent
James Bolen, GOP 17,163 - 49 percent
District 75
55 of 55 precincts - 100 percent
x-David Armstrong, GOP 20,102 - 62 percent
John Ellenson, Dem 12,134 - 38 percent
District 76
26 of 26 precincts - 100 percent
x-Francesca Hong, Dem 35,727 - 88 percent
Patrick Hull, GOP 4,777 - 12 percent
District 79
45 of 45 precincts - 100 percent
x-Dianne Hesselbein, Dem (i) 29,717 - 67 percent
Victoria Fueger, GOP 14,505 - 33 percent
District 80
44 of 44 precincts - 100 percent
x-Sondy Pope, Dem (i) 26,520 - 65 percent
Chase Binnie, GOP 14,589 - 35 percent
District 81
33 of 33 precincts - 100 percent
x-Dave Considine, Dem (i) 18,913 - 57 percent
David Dahlke, GOP 14,312 - 43 percent
District 82
33 of 33 precincts - 100 percent
x-Ken Skowronski, GOP (i) 17,205 - 50 percent
Jacob Malinowski, Dem 15,925 - 47 percent
Marc Ciske, Ind 1,098 - 3 percent
District 83
22 of 22 precincts - 100 percent
x-Chuck Wichgers, GOP (i) 27,019 - 70 percent
Alan DeYoung, Dem 11,747 - 30 percent
District 85
42 of 42 precincts - 100 percent
x-Patrick Snyder, GOP (i) 16,598 - 55 percent
Jeff Johnson, Dem 13,515 - 45 percent
District 87
89 of 89 precincts - 100 percent
x-James Edming, GOP (i) 21,569 - 71 percent
Richard Pulcher, Dem 8,883 - 29 percent
District 88
20 of 20 precincts - 100 percent
x-John Macco, GOP (i) 17,211 - 52 percent
Kristin Lyerly, Dem 15,673 - 48 percent
District 89
20 of 20 precincts - 100 percent
x-John Nygren, GOP (i) 22,823 - 69 percent
Karl Jaeger, Dem 10,374 - 31 percent
District 90
25 of 25 precincts - 100 percent
x-Kristina Shelton, Dem 12,756 - 60 percent
Drew Kirsteatter, GOP 8,429 - 40 percent
District 91
41 of 41 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jodi Emerson, Dem (i) 18,758 - 62 percent
Charlie Walker, GOP 11,529 - 38 percent
District 92
70 of 70 precincts - 100 percent
x-Treig Pronschinske, GOP (i) 17,270 - 59 percent
Amanda WhiteEagle, Dem 12,197 - 41 percent
District 93
80 of 80 precincts - 100 percent
x-Warren Petryk, GOP (i) 22,181 - 62 percent
Charlene Charlie Warner, Dem 13,769 - 38 percent
District 94
24 of 24 precincts - 100 percent
x-Steve Doyle, Dem (i) 19,155 - 52 percent
Kevin Hoyer, GOP 16,507 - 45 percent
Leroy Brown, Ind 868 - 2 percent
District 95
31 of 31 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jill Billings, Dem (i) 19,682 - 66 percent
Jerome Gundersen, GOP 10,270 - 34 percent
District 96
76 of 76 precincts - 100 percent
x-Loren Oldenburg, GOP (i) 16,812 - 56 percent
Josefine Jaynes, Dem 13,066 - 44 percent
District 97
40 of 40 precincts - 100 percent
x-Scott Allen, GOP (i) 18,555 - 59 percent
Aaron Perry, Dem 12,770 - 41 percent
SCHOOL REFERENDUMS
CLINTON
All precincts reporting
Question 1: Borrow $32 million for additions and renovations
x-Yes 1,764..........52.0%
No 1,613..........48.0%
Question 2: Exceed revenue limit by $500,000 a year for four years
x-Yes 1,758..........52.0%
No 1,596..........48.0%
DEERFIELD
All precincts reporting
Exceed revenue limit by $500,000 a year for five years
x-Yes 1,753..........68.0%
No 0,831..........32.0%
JANESVILLE
All precincts reporting
Question 1: Borrow $22.5 million for building improvements
x-Yes 20,842..........67.0%
No 10,255..........33.0%
Question 2: Exceed revenue limits by varying amounts totaling $37 million over four years
x-Yes 16,998..........55.0%
No 13,815..........45.0%
MADISON
All precincts reporting
Question 1: Exceed revenue limits by varying amounts totaling $33 million over four years
x-Yes 121,002..........76.0%
No 37,442..........24.0%
Question 2: Borrow $317 million for building improvements
x-Yes 125,842..........80.0%
No 32,290..........20.0%
MILTON
All precincts reporting
Exceed revenue limit by $2.5 million a year for five years
x-Yes 6,300..........50.0%
No 6,257..........50.0%
MONONA GROVE
All precincts reporting
Exceed revenue limit by $3.7 million a year for four years
x-Yes 7,279..........60.0%
No 4,898..........40.0%
PECATONICA
All precincts reporting
Exceed revenue limit by $490,000 a year, recurring
x-Yes 1,112..........64.0%
No 0,617..........36.0%
PORTAGE
All precincts reporting
Exceed revenue limit by $3.7 million a year for five years
x-Yes 4,683..........56.0%
No 3,746..........44.0%
RICHLAND
All precincts reporting
Question 1: Exceed revenue limit by $1.25 million a year, recurring
x-Yes 2,771..........53.0%
No 2,500..........47.0%
Question 2: Borrow $27 million for capital improvements
x-No 2,669..........51.0%
Yes 2,575..........49.0%
WAUNAKEE
All precincts reporting
Exceed revenue limit by $2.1 million a year for five years
x-Yes 8,491..........63.0%
No 5,077..........37.0%
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS
All precincts reporting
Borrow $27 million for new elementary school, other upgrades
x-Yes 2,138..........53.0%
No 1,910..........47.0%
OTHER COUNTY AND MUNICIPAL RACES AND REFERENDUMS
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Town of Arlington
All precincts reporting
Make the town clerk or town treasurer a position appointed by Town Board
x-Yes 301..........62.0%
No 187..........38.0%
CRAWFORD COUNTY
All precincts reporting
Call on Wisconsin Legislature to create a nonpartisan procedure for redistricting
x-Yes 5,544..........70.0%
No 2,380..........30.0%
DANE COUNTY
Town of Roxbury
All precincts reporting
Question 1: Make the town clerk a position appointed by Town Board
x-Yes 704..........62.0%
No 434..........38.0%
Question 2: Make the town treasurer a position appointed by Town Board
x-Yes 690..........61.0%
No 444..........39.0%
Town of York
All precincts reporting
Make the combined office of town clerk and town treasurer a position appointed by Town Board
x-Yes 291..........70.0%
No 122..........30.0%
Village of Maple Bluff
All precincts reporting
Exceed revenue limit by $862,409 a year, recurring
x-Yes 694..........66.0%
No 362..........34.0%
DODGE COUNTY
Town of Clyman
All precincts reporting
Make the town clerk and town treasurer positions appointed by Town Board
x-Yes 281..........64.0%
No 160..........36.0%
Town of Shields
All precincts reporting
Make the town clerk and town treasurer positions appointed by Town Board
x-Yes 253..........72.0%
No 98..........28.0%
City of Beaver Dam
All precincts reporting
Exceed revenue limit by $487,604 a year, recurring
x-Yes 5,127..........66.0%
No 2,591..........34.0%
GRANT COUNTY
Town of Watterstown
All precincts reporting
Provide residential garbage and recycling pickup in the Town of Watterstown
x-No 125..........63.0%
Yes 74..........37.0%
GREEN COUNTY
Town of Decatur
All precincts reporting
Allow ATVs and UTVs to travel on all town roads, not including Sugar River State Trail
x-Yes 636..........61.0%
No 413..........39.0%
Town of York
All precincts reporting
Make the town clerk and town treasurer positions appointed by Town Board
x-Yes 414 - 64%
No 235..........36.0%
Town of Sylvester
All precincts reporting
Make the combined office of town clerk and town treasurer a position appointed by Town Board
x-Yes 418 - 66%
No 220..........34.0%
Town of Adams
All precincts reporting
Combine town clerk and town treasurer positions and make it appointed by Town Board
x-Yes 164 - 50%
No 162..........50.0%
Town of Monroe
All precincts reporting
Make the combined office of town clerk and town treasurer a position appointed by Town Board
x-No 464 - 64%
Yes 265..........36.0%
IOWA COUNTY
All precincts reporting
Call on Wisconsin Legislature to create a nonpartisan procedure for redistricting
x-Yes 9,438 - 74%
No 3,348..........26.0%
Town of Waldwick
All precincts reporting
Allow ATVs and UTVs to travel on all town roads
x-Yes 172 - 58%
No 127..........42.0%
Village of Arena
All precincts reporting
Question 1: Exceed revenue limit by $75,000 a year for full-time EMT staff
x-No 258 - 54%
Yes 218..........46.0%
Question 2: Exceed revenue limit by $35,000 a year for employee raises 0,000..........0.0%
x-No 299 - 63%
Yes 174..........37.0%
Question 3: Exceed revenue limit by $55,000 a year for five years for street maintenance and capital equipment 0,000..........0.0%
x-No 295 - 63%
Yes 177..........38.0%
JEFFERSON COUNTY
All precincts reporting
Call on Wisconsin Legislature to create a nonpartisan procedure for redistricting
x-Yes 24,631 - 58%
No 17,662..........42.0%
Town of Palmyra
All precincts reporting
Make the combined office of town clerk and town treasurer a position appointed by Town Board
x-Yes 463 - 59%
No 316..........41.0%
RICHLAND COUNTY
Town of Henrietta
All precincts reporting
Make the town clerk and town treasurer positions appointed by Town Board
x-No 122..........50.0%
Yes 120..........50.0%
ROCK COUNTY
Blackhawk Technical College District
All precincts reporting
Borrow $32 million for building additions and improvements
x-Yes 54,674..........58.0%
No 40,048..........42.0%
Town of Harmony
All precincts reporting
Make the town treasurer a position appointed by Town Board
x-Yes 1,020 - 60%
No 683..........40.0%
City of Evansville
All precincts reporting
Choice to build new aquatic center, demolish existing aquatic center and complete West Side Park (council will adopt whichever option gets the most votes)
x-Option 3: Neither 1,352 - 42%
Option 1: Borrow $9.4 million for proposed aquatics and sports improvements 1,054..........33.0%
Option 2: Borrow $11.2 million for proposed aquatics and sports improvements 784..........25.0%
SAUK COUNTY
Town of Dellona
All precincts reporting
Make the town treasurer and town clerk positions appointed by Town Board
x-Yes 649..........65.0%
No 347..........35.0%
Associated Press calls Wisconsin for Joe Biden; Trump campaign vows recount
Joe Biden has won Wisconsin and its 10 electoral votes, moving the former vice president to the threshold of the presidency, depending on the outcome in just a few remaining swing states.
“Plain and simple, Donald Trump has lost Wisconsin, he is losing Michigan, and he is losing the presidency,” said Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates.
Biden’s lead in the unofficial vote tally was just over 20,500 votes, or about 0.6 of a percentage point, a nearly identical margin by which Trump won the state in 2016. Shortly before The Associated Press called the state for Biden, the Trump campaign vowed to “immediately” request a recount in Wisconsin.
“Despite ridiculous public polling used as a voter suppression tactic, Wisconsin has been a razor-thin race as we always knew that it would be,” Bill Stepien, Trump campaign manager, said in a statement.
Stepien made unsubstantiated claims that there have been “reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results,” but did not elaborate.
The Biden campaign tore into those claims Wednesday afternoon.
“When Donald Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 by roughly the same amount of votes that Joe Biden just did, or won Michigan with fewer votes than Joe Biden is winning it now, he bragged about a ‘landslide,’ and called recount efforts ‘sad,’” Bates said.
“What makes these charades especially pathetic is that while Trump is demanding recounts in places he has already lost, he’s simultaneously engaged in fruitless attempts to halt the counting of votes in other states in which he’s on the road to defeat. This is not the behavior of a winning campaign.”
If Biden’s advantage stays about where it is, Trump could request a recount, although his campaign would most likely need to pay for it. Under state law, if the election is within 1% of the winner’s total vote, the second-place candidate has the right to request a recount.
There is no cost to the losing candidate if the difference between the leading candidate is 0.25% or less. If the difference is more than 0.25%, the Wisconsin Elections Commission will estimate the cost, which must be paid before the recount begins.
The recount rules were enacted after Green Party candidate Jill Stein requested a recount in 2016, which resulted in a net gain of 131 votes for Trump.
Republican Gov. Scott Walker signed into law the recount rule changes, which effectively blocked his campaign from seeking a recount when he lost the 2018 election by 1.1 percentage points. On Wednesday he called Biden’s lead in the state a “high hurdle” for Trump to overcome, although not impossible if the canvassing of results shifts things.
For now, attention turns toward certifying election results. Each of Wisconsin’s 1,850 municipalities must complete their counts by 4 p.m. Wednesday. Then, counties begin canvassing and results are certified by the state Elections Commission by Dec. 1.
Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe said the election process followed state laws, which do not permit the counting of absentee ballots before Election Day and allow municipalities to count absentee ballots at a central location, which results in late updates to the totals.
“There are no dark corners or locked doors in elections,” Wolfe said in a press briefing Wednesday morning. “Anybody was free to watch those processes as they unfolded yesterday.”
Wolfe emphasized in the coming days and weeks, municipal, county and state elections officials will begin the process of meticulously double- and triple-checking the results through the canvassing process.
The state will also begin a random selection of 5% of the voting equipment used in this election, which must be audited to ensure the paper tally matches the tally from the voting equipment.
“I think that it’s insulting to our local election officials to say that yesterday’s election was anything but an incredible success that was the result of years of preparation and meticulously, carefully following the law,” Wolfe said.
Evers offers assurance
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers during a media call Wednesday assured Wisconsinites of a fair and accurate election result, and urged patience as “every vote is being counted and every single voter is being heard.”
He said the Trump campaign is welcome to seek a recount, but expects Biden’s lead in the state to be insurmountable.
The final results could shift slightly after provisional ballots are tallied. Such ballots are an option for voters who don’t have the proper photo ID at the polls on Election Day. They have until Friday to provide a proper photo ID for their ballots to be counted. So far the state has only recorded 212 provisional ballots, though there could be more.
Wolfe said there are typically only about 1,000 provisional ballots issued in general elections.
State law allows a losing candidate to request a recount if the difference in votes is within 1%, and Donald Trump's presidential campaign has vowed to do so.
Ballot record set
The number of voters in this election, about 3.3 million, set an all-time record for the state, while the turnout as a percentage of the estimated voting-age population was about 72.5%, just shy of the all-time record of 73.2% turnout in 2004.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voters returned a record 1,924,838 absentee and early ballots out of 2,071,727 requested. It’s unclear how many absentee ballots were returned after polls closed Tuesday, which would cause them to be disqualified under state law and affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court. Some absentee voters may have decided not to return their absentee ballot and instead vote in person.
Turnout was substantially higher than in 2016, when about 3 million, or 67% of voting-age Wisconsinites cast a ballot.
Both candidates received higher percentages of support than Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton did in 2016. Biden benefited from higher support in reliably Democratic Dane and Milwaukee counties, as well as a stronger showing than Clinton in the reliably Republican Milwaukee suburban counties of Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington.
For most of Tuesday night and early Wednesday, Trump retained a consistent lead in early returns. But that lead evaporated when the totals from Democratic-leaning absentee ballots were accounted for in the state’s urban centers of Milwaukee and Green Bay.
Kenosha County delivered its final unofficial vote totals as dawn was breaking shortly after 6 a.m., sealing Biden’s lead.
Still, election officials caution election night results are unofficial and need to be certified by municipal, county and state officials before they can become valid.
A true battleground
Three of the past five presidential elections in Wisconsin were decided by less than 1 percentage point. Trump, in 2016, was the first Republican presidential candidate to win the state since 1984. Polls leading up to the election had shown Biden with a larger lead, just as they had for Clinton four years earlier.
In 2000, Al Gore won Wisconsin by just 5,708 votes over George W. Bush, a difference of just 0.22 of a percentage point. Trump won in 2016 by 22,748 votes, or 0.77 of a percentage point.
Wisconsin decided the 2016 presidential election and both campaigns made it a focus this year. Trump visited the state 10 times this year, including four stops in the final 10 days of the race. Biden visited three times during the campaign.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
