University of Wisconsin System enrollment is projected to stay relatively flat this fall overall, as a handful of universities' gains outweigh slight decreases elsewhere.

The System is projecting to have 540 more students this fall over last, an 0.3% increase over last year's final enrollment of 160,782, according to data the System released Thursday. UW-Platteville, UW-Whitewater and UW-Stevens Point are all anticipated to see gains of about 3.4%, equating to a few hundred more students on their campuses this fall.

Of all of System schools with growth, UW-Madison and UW-Green Bay had the smallest percentages, around 1.2%.

The estimates are based on first-day registration figures and are expected to differ from the official 10th-day count the System reports to the U.S. Department of Education.

Much of the System's enrollment stability can be attributed to a 3% increase in freshman enrollment across universities, excluding UW-Madison. System President Jay Rothman told reporters Thursday the growth was heartening to see.

"I think these figures represent and reflect the value that students and parents put on a UW System education," Rothman said. "I think they appreciate our affordability and our accessibility ... that impacts and will change the lives of those students who will become graduates and who will go on to do great things, both in the state of Wisconsin and beyond."

Universities with decreasing enrollment are expecting population reductions between 25 and 285 students. UW-Oshkosh will see the largest percentage drop, about 1.7%, coming at a time when the university is looking to erase $15.1 million in budget shortfalls.

Most of the System's branch campuses also saw decreasing enrollment, with the exception of UW-Platteville at Baraboo/Sauk County, UW-Whitewater at Rock County and UW-Green Bay at Manitowoc.

Without taking UW-Madison's 668 new students into consideration, the System's overall enrollment dropped slightly, with 128 fewer students across the 12 other universities and the branch campuses.

UW-Madison's limited growth was planned. It aimed for a freshman class of about 8,000 this year as it sought to adjust for a larger-than-expected class last fall. Admissions had admitted around the same number of students as previous years, but a higher percentage of those prospective students enrolled, causing University Housing to scramble, putting more students in rooms and incentivize returning students to give up their contracts.

Fewer openings didn't deter applicants, though — about 68,000 first-year and transfer students applied to UW-Madison, the largest pool of applicants in the university's history and a 5.8% increase over last year.

Having stable enrollment is a small lifeline for the System, which has become increasingly reliant on tuition dollars in the last decade as cuts in state aid have outpaced any increases that might have been given and officials are currently working on a plan to access another $32 million set aside by the Legislature. The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee approved holding about $15.9 million out of the System's budget each year in an attempt to force System officials to eliminate all diversity, equity and inclusion programming.

Under the System’s operating budget, approved by the UW Board of Regents in August, 11 of its 13 universities are projected to maintain a structural deficit of about $58.5 million in the 2024 fiscal year, not far from what System President Jay Rothman warned of this spring. At the university level, inflationary wage adjustments and higher travel costs are straining finances.

While some campuses expect to make small gains this year, projected shortfall increases of $2 million to both UW-Milwaukee and UW-Oshkosh’s deficits will likely erase any progress.

"Each of the universities that have structural deficits had some sense of where these numbers would come out and they're building (them) into their planning," Rothman said.

Only two of the System’s schools, UW-Madison and UW-Stout, are expected to operate without a structural deficit next year. UW-Stevens Point’s main campus anticipates being able to sustain itself, but its two branch campuses, in Marshfield and Wausau, are running $1 million short.

Many of the System’s universities have struggled financially for years. School officials blame declining enrollment, tuition freezes and reduced state support during the past decade.