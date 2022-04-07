 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW System delays free speech survey until fall

UW-Madison Bascom Hall
A controversial survey asking University of Wisconsin System students about free speech rights that prompted the resignation of a chancellor has been delayed until the fall semester.

Since the survey was announced Tuesday, campuses have brought up concerns about potential violations of the research protocol process, politicization of results just in time for the November election and allegations of political interference.

Tim Shiell, director of UW-Stout's Menard Center for Public Policy and Service, which is funding the survey, decided to delay the survey Wednesday, one day before the survey was slated to be sent to students. 

"The extra time will enable us to answer fully and accurately the avalanche of questions arising and lay the groundwork for a successful survey," Shiell said in an email to interim System President Michael Falbo and other System officials. "It is essential that the survey provide the quantity and quality of data that helps inform the public discussion of an issue of state and national significance."

