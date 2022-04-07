UW System delays free speech survey in wake of criticism and chancellor resignation

A controversial survey asking University of Wisconsin System students about free speech rights that prompted the resignation of a chancellor earlier this week and was slated to be launched Thursday has been postponed to the fall semester.

The delay comes in response to mounting criticism from campus communities about potential violations of the research protocol process, politicization of results ahead of the November election and allegations of political interference.

Tim Shiell, director of the center that is funding the survey, said that "given the current circumstances" he decided on Wednesday to delay the survey. It was set to be sent out to students Thursday, who would have the next month to answer dozens of questions about the First Amendment, whether they see problems with a lack of diverse viewpoints and whether they have ever been sanctioned or punished for exercising their free speech rights.

"The extra time will enable us to answer fully and accurately the avalanche of questions arising and lay the groundwork for a successful survey," Shiell said in an email to interim System President Michael Falbo and other System officials. "It is essential that the survey provide the quantity and quality of data that helps inform the public discussion of an issue of state and national significance."

The survey's delay comes on the heels of interim UW-Whitewater Chancellor Jim Henderson's resignation. He said he and other chancellors raised concerns about the survey, such as its launch coming amid several other surveys already being sent out to students and his belief that students are already exposed to a variety of voices.

The chancellors' objections led Falbo to nix the survey, the interim System president said. But then he reversed course after hearing from Shiell and others about the merits of moving forward with the project, according to his account.

Henderson, however, said Falbo told chancellors that his reasons were focused more on the political fallout of not doing so.

Republicans have often accused administrators of trying to stamp out conservative views, both in the classroom and in who they allow as speakers at campus events.

Spokespeople for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, as well as the committee chairs overseeing UW campuses, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the survey's delay.

Henderson on Thursday declined to comment on the System's delay of the survey — an action that student body presidents for the Madison, Stevens Point, Eau Claire, Whitewater and La Crosse campuses called for on Wednesday.

Tyler Katzenberg, a spokesperson for UW-Madison's student government, said "pretty much every student government was blindsided" by the survey and not consulted. He said free speech is important but he'd prefer to focus on what he said were more pressing diversity problems, such as students of color feeling unwelcome on campus.

Will Scheder, who leads the student body at UW-Stevens Point, feared politicians would cherry-pick survey results to score political points ahead of the November election. He also predicted a poor response rate from students, who he said are busy this time of year lining up summer internships or jobs, registering for next semester's classes and wrapping up this semester's coursework.

Faculty reaction

For Eric Sandgren, a UW-Madison veterinary medicine professor who leads the university's Faculty Senate, the idea to obtain data on free speech is a worthy one. He often hears outside complaints about instructors "indoctrinating" students in the classroom, which he does not believe occurs.

"I think it’s critically important information to know how well we’re doing in providing education," he said. "If there’s widespread indoctrination, that’s inappropriate. If there isn't, it’s inappropriate to use that argument against us."

Sandgren, however, had concerns about the wording of some survey questions that he said are open to interpretation, such as one asking whether students have been exposed to something in class that made them uncomfortable. In his view, it's the job of universities to challenge students' preconceptions so answering "yes" to the question is an indication that the institution is doing its job well. But he said others may not see it the same way.

Like student leaders, Sandgren, too, said the System ignored consultation with the campus communities and he welcomed the survey's delay.

"Despite the fact that the initial survey rollout was completely botched, my hope is we can use it as an extremely useful tool," he said. "It was exactly the right thing at the wrong time."

Mark Copelovitch, a UW-Madison political science and public affairs professor, appreciated the delay. But he's also of the belief that asking students their opinions about self-censorship won't provide clear evidence on whether there is a free speech problem on campuses and if it's any worse than, say, other workplaces.

"There’s a political narrative that seems designed to justify evidence that there’s a crisis on campuses," he said. "So you ask a set of questions and try to infer the problem exists. But compared to what? You need to be really careful about survey design."

Survey questions were vetted by an advisory board of a dozen individuals that includes former Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske (a State Journal editorial board member); two UW-Madison law school professors: Franciska Coleman, a constitutional law scholar, and Jason Yackee, who is the adviser for the conservative Federalist Society; Sean Stevens, a senior research fellow for the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, a national civil liberties group; Rick Esenberg, the president of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty; Ryan Owens, a UW-Madison professor who scrapped plans to run as a Republican candidate in the Attorney General race this year; former UW Regent Tim Higgins; and Tricia Zunker, who has run for Congress as a Democrat.

Funding questions

Other concerns about the survey centered on the entity funding it. The UW-Stout's Menard Center for the Study of Institutions and Innovations began in 2017 with a donation from the conservative Charles Koch Foundation. It was renamed the Menard Center after the Menards family, which founded the Menards store chain, donated $2.36 million to the center in 2019. The family is a major Republican donor.

Shiell acknowledged those concerns to The Chronicle of Higher Education.

“It might help people to understand the center for me to say I’m a liberal professor being funded by a conservative donor to run a nonpartisan center,” he told the publication.

Henderson said chancellors were told the survey had to be conducted this spring because external funding was contingent on that timeline, prompting questions as to why.

Schiell told Falbo in a March 30 email that there was no funding in place for the survey beyond the spring semester. On Thursday, he told the Wisconsin State Journal the center is confident it will have funding in place for a fall launch. Options for potential funding are under discussion.

Research protocol concerns

Others questioned whether the survey violated research protocols required for projects involving human subjects. Several individuals on the Whitewater campus said their institution hadn't approved the sending of the survey.

Giordano, who leads the System unit administering the survey, dismissed those concerns. He said in a statement that Schiell and his research team received approval from UW-Stout's research ethics committee and also received what's known as "an exemption from full review," a declaration provided to projects considered to be low-risk.

The center's research team contacted research ethics committees for every other campus about the project, Giordano said. Most of them accepted the ruling from UW-Stout’s committee. A few of them, including UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee, reviewed the project, determined it didn't qualify as human subjects research and said further approval would be determined by the appropriate administrative department on campus. Only one campus, UW-Whitewater, had yet to approve the project.

Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette Law School Poll, said free speech on campuses has become a hot political issue, which makes it difficult to design a survey that doesn't appear slanted to one side or the other.

"Simply raising the issue offends some while others see an issue requiring much more attention," he said. "I doubt any survey could satisfy everyone, or even most."

This story may be updated.

