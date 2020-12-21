UW System campuses may serve as COVID-19 vaccine distribution hubs

Instead of visiting your local Walgreens or CVS pharmacy when it's your turn to get vaccinated, you may instead stop by the nearest University of Wisconsin System campus for your two-dose shot.
UW Board of Regents President Drew Petersen said the idea of UW campuses serving as COVID-19 vaccine distribution hubs is under discussion with the federal government given how well he said the System rolled out free COVID-19 testing to the community through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
"There’s no reason to believe we can't provide that same service with personnel and vaccines on our campuses," he told the Wisconsin State Journal on Monday. "I think we just have some really strategic advantages. You wouldn't think the UW System, which (the) primary mission is education delivery, would become a vaccine distribution center, but we’ve got huge physical assets in 13 regions of the state."
UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a Friday interview that she hopes at-risk staff — such as those working in dining halls and dorms, as well as instructors teaching in-person — would receive vaccinations sometime in the spring semester. What that timeline looks like and what percentage of the campus community will be vaccinated by fall, however, remains to be seen.
"My greatest hope, and I have no idea where we're going to be in place to accomplish this, is that by next fall, we actually are going to have enough vaccines that we can make sure that not only our full community of faculty and staff are vaccinated, but that any students who arrive on campus and are willing to take the vaccine will be vaccinated as well," she said.
Petersen, in a wide-ranging interview reflecting on the fall semester, said he "couldn't be happier" with campuses' performances in reopening this fall during the pandemic. He acknowledged some bumps along the way, especially in the first month of the semester when several campuses imposed two-week quarantines amid a skyrocketing number of cases.
But Petersen also touted the low infection rates campuses reported in the second half of the semester, which he attributed to students developing a "culture of responsibility" because they wanted an in-person experience instead of learning from their parents' basement.
Petersen also said he expects students to be able to return to their schools and live in residence halls safely next semester. The Regents want to see more in-person classes than schools offered in the fall.
"Every barometer and metric that we measure right now suggests we'll be back in January," he said. "It's not going to be certainly 100% (in-person instruction), but the effort is to have significantly more than we had last semester."
Community testing
The System is on pace to exceed 500,000 COVID-19 tests over the past six months, which includes the testing administered to UW students and staff, as well as the surge testing campuses began to offer the larger community in early November.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services gave System 250,000 rapid antigen tests that campuses have made available to any member of the public at no cost to them. The entire testing process takes about 20 minutes and requires an appointment. Staff administered about 147,000 tests so far.
In Madison, testing is available at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium. Blank said at a faculty committee Monday that the community testings will continue through the first week of January. If more tests are received from the federal government, UW-Madison would again offer community testing but likely at a different site on campus.
It's the first testing partnership Petersen said he is aware of between a university system and the federal government, though individual institutions in other states have also struck up similar collaborations.
To sign up for a test, visit doineedacovid19test.com.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Fave 5: Higher education reporter Kelly Meyerhofer shares her top picks of 2020
The first story I wrote this year was about a two-legged dog. 2020 only got more weird from there.
In early March, I sat in a room with about a hundred others listening to UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank brief professors on how the coronavirus might affect campus operations. During the Faculty Senate meeting, she encouraged instructors to consider what classes or meetings could be delivered online.
"We have no idea quite what may be coming, if anything,” she said on March 2.
Oh, how quickly did the world change.
Over the next nine months, I wrote stories that would have seemed surreal a year ago: dorm rooms considered for potential hospital overflow, online commencement ceremonies, campus mask mandates and students stuck in lockdown.
It's been a privilege to bear witness to all of the seismic changes 2020 brought to college campuses, most of which I reported from my kitchen table (OK, and sometimes my couch). I'm grateful to the State Journal's subscribers who help support my job as one of the few higher education reporters in Wisconsin. The five stories listed below were some of my favorites, but you can find the 172 other stories I've written so far this year here.
