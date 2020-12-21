UW System campuses may serve as COVID-19 vaccine distribution hubs

Instead of visiting your local Walgreens or CVS pharmacy when it's your turn to get vaccinated, you may instead stop by the nearest University of Wisconsin System campus for your two-dose shot.

UW Board of Regents President Drew Petersen said the idea of UW campuses serving as COVID-19 vaccine distribution hubs is under discussion with the federal government given how well he said the System rolled out free COVID-19 testing to the community through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"There’s no reason to believe we can't provide that same service with personnel and vaccines on our campuses," he told the Wisconsin State Journal on Monday. "I think we just have some really strategic advantages. You wouldn't think the UW System, which (the) primary mission is education delivery, would become a vaccine distribution center, but we’ve got huge physical assets in 13 regions of the state."

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a Friday interview that she hopes at-risk staff — such as those working in dining halls and dorms, as well as instructors teaching in-person — would receive vaccinations sometime in the spring semester. What that timeline looks like and what percentage of the campus community will be vaccinated by fall, however, remains to be seen.