UW System Board of Regents member dies

The UW System Board of Regents lost one of its own this past weekend.

Interim System President Tommy Thompson and board president Drew Petersen announced on Monday that Regent José Delgado died on Sunday.

Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker appointed Delgado to the 18-member board in 2014. His term was set to expire this May.

"Regent Delgado was a champion of higher education as a way to improve lives and communities in Wisconsin while holding the UW System accountable," Thompson and Petersen said in a statement. "He was continually looking for ways to stay involved in his community and his state. We will all miss his charm and grace at our meetings and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Delgado earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Marquette University, as well as a master’s degree in business administration from UW-Milwaukee. He held a number of positions at We Energies during a 27-year career there before creating the American Transmission Company, where he served as its first president and CEO.

The board remains fairly split in terms of their political appointments. Eight of Walker's appointees serve on the board and seven have been appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Two additional members, state superintendent Carolyn Stanford-Taylor and Wisconsin Technical College System board president Becky Levzow, also serve on the board by virtue of their position.

