UW System Board of Regents member dies, remembered as 'champion of higher education'

The UW System Board of Regents lost one of its own this past weekend.

Interim System President Tommy Thompson and board president Drew Petersen announced on Monday that Regent José Delgado died on Sunday.

Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker appointed Delgado to the 18-member board in 2014. His term was set to expire this May.

"Regent Delgado was a champion of higher education as a way to improve lives and communities in Wisconsin while holding the UW System accountable," Thompson and Petersen said in a statement. "He was continually looking for ways to stay involved in his community and his state. We will all miss his charm and grace at our meetings and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Gov. Tony Evers, who previously served alongside Delgado when he was state superintendent, said in a statement that he was saddened to hear the news and extended condolences to Delgado's family and the board.

"I always appreciated his unique perspective in our conversations about the challenges facing the University of Wisconsin System," Evers said.