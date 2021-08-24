UW System asserts its authority to set COVID-19 policies, pushing back against GOP

The University of Wisconsin System will not cooperate with legislative efforts to control campuses' COVID-19 policies, interim System President Tommy Thompson said on Tuesday in the strongest rebuke to Republicans to date.
Thompson, a former Republican governor and and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secretary who has wide bipartisan appeal in Wisconsin, asserted the System's authority to set pandemic policies without legislative approval.
"I don’t want to pick a fight with the Legislature but I’m going to stand my ground and we’re going to do what’s necessary to keep the universities open and safe and healthy," he told reporters during a news conference.
A GOP-controlled legislative committee earlier this month approved a measure requiring System campuses to get the committee’s approval of virus-related policies, such as masking, testing and vaccination.
The Aug. 3 party-line vote, approved through the use of paper ballots and without a formal meeting or public comment, includes a 30 day deadline for the System to submit plans for COVID-19 policies to the committee — or cease mandating any such measures.
In response to the surging delta variant of the coronavirus, campuses in recent weeks reinstated mask mandates and UW-Madison expanded testing requirements for all unvaccinated students and staff.
These actions have angered Republicans who believe the requirements restrict individual freedom and liberty.
The effort to oversee campus policies is led by committee co-chair Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, who is a longtime critic of UW. He has hinted that a legal challenge would come if the System didn't send its rule to the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules.
Neither Nass nor his co-chair, Rep. Adam Neylon, R-Pewaukee, immediately responded to messages left with aides in their offices.
If the System were sued and the case made its way to the state Supreme Court, which is controlled by conservative justices, Thompson said he's confident the System would win. He also expressed doubt that the Legislature would sue the System, saying he hadn't heard from anyone in the statehouse about such a plan. Any legal challenge would likely come from parents or an outside group, he said.
Engaging in a hypothetical scenario in which the System's position was struck down and campuses could not require masks, tests or vaccines, Thompson said such a ruling would threaten campuses' ability to operate.
"How would I run the university?" he asked. "Parents are not going to have our students come to us. Students will probably not want to come to that kind of environment. The faculty's not going to teach. The TA's are not going to teach. You tell me what kind of university you're going to have. So if they win...the university will close down. Everybody will lose money. Students will not get educated. The employers will not have graduates to hire...It would be an absolute mess."
This story will be updated.
