UW System asserts its authority to set COVID-19 policies, pushing back against GOP

These actions have angered Republicans who believe the requirements restrict individual freedom and liberty.

The effort to oversee campus policies is led by committee co-chair Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, who is a longtime critic of UW. He has hinted that a legal challenge would come if the System didn't send its rule to the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules.

Neither Nass nor his co-chair, Rep. Adam Neylon, R-Pewaukee, immediately responded to messages left with aides in their offices.

If the System were sued and the case made its way to the state Supreme Court, which is controlled by conservative justices, Thompson said he's confident the System would win. He also expressed doubt that the Legislature would sue the System, saying he hadn't heard from anyone in the statehouse about such a plan. Any legal challenge would likely come from parents or an outside group, he said.

Engaging in a hypothetical scenario in which the System's position was struck down and campuses could not require masks, tests or vaccines, Thompson said such a ruling would threaten campuses' ability to operate.