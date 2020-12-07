UW System asks for 2% and 2.5% employee pay increases in each of next two years

University of Wisconsin System employees would receive 2% and 2.5% pay increases over the next two fiscal years under a plan officials released Monday, but the annual raises require legislative approval and COVID-19 complicates the state budget picture.

The two-year, $94.7 million pay-raise plan would affect nearly all of the System's 39,000 employees.

The state typically funds 70% of the cost of UW System pay increases, with campuses covering the rest through tuition revenue. But the System is again asking for the state to fully fund its pay plan because in-state, undergraduate tuition has been frozen since 2013 and is expected to continue over the next two years.

System employees received a 2% raise in the fiscal year ending June 30. They also received essentially a 4% raise in the 2019 fiscal year. But in the three years before last, employees received no base wage increases.