UW System announces one finalist in presidential search

Open government advocates say transparency trumps secrecy, particularly at public institutions. Naming just one finalist leaves some people to wonder if the candidate is really the best person for the job or just the only one willing to be outed, they say.

For example, at the University of Colorado System, the board named one finalist for president in spring 2019. Someone leaked a list of 30 other applicants to a local news outlet, which showed that some candidates with more experience were passed over for the job.

UW Board of Regents vice president Michael Grebe, who serves as chairman of the search committee, said in a statement that the candidate pool included "a number of impressive and qualified candidates" and the committee unanimously agreed Johnsen was their "first choice" for finalist.

UW-Milwaukee Jewish studies professor Joel Berkowitz, who leads his university's chapter of the American Association of University Professors, said the announcement of a sole finalists raises questions about the legitimacy of the search process.

"It begs the question: If candidates are so outstanding, why only one finalist?" he said. "We don't want a coronation. We want a search process."