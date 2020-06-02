UW System announces one finalist in presidential search

The University of Wisconsin System named just one finalist under consideration to become its next president, which a public records expert called a "blatant" violation of state law and led some professors to conclude the search was a "failure."
Officials named University of Alaska System President Jim Johnsen, 62, as the sole finalist Tuesday, saying several other candidates removed their names from consideration toward the end of the search process because they did not want to be publicly named.
State law requires an open search process with public disclosure of five finalists' names for high-profile positions, such as System president and chancellors. The Wisconsin State Journal requested all finalists' names through the public records law on Friday, a request the System has not fulfilled as of Tuesday.
“This is as clear a violation of the law as I’ve ever seen," Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, said of the System's decision to name one finalist. "It’s right there in freaking black and white. There’s no ambiguity in this statute.”
Naming a single finalist follows a recent trend in higher education, though the UW System hasn't taken this approach in at least the past two presidential searches.
Candidates themselves and search firms — which, in the case of UW System, will be paid upwards of $200,000 — argue that public naming creates too much professional exposure and potential problems with a current employer for the finalists who are not picked.
Open government advocates say transparency trumps secrecy, particularly at public institutions. Naming just one finalist leaves some people to wonder if the candidate is really the best person for the job or just the only one willing to be outed, they say.
For example, at the University of Colorado System, the board named one finalist for president in spring 2019. Someone leaked a list of 30 other applicants to a local news outlet, which showed that some candidates with more experience were passed over for the job.
UW Board of Regents vice president Michael Grebe, who serves as chairman of the search committee, said in a statement that the candidate pool included "a number of impressive and qualified candidates" and the committee unanimously agreed Johnsen was their "first choice" for finalist.
UW-Milwaukee Jewish studies professor Joel Berkowitz, who leads his university's chapter of the American Association of University Professors, said the announcement of a sole finalists raises questions about the legitimacy of the search process.
"It begs the question: If candidates are so outstanding, why only one finalist?" he said. "We don't want a coronation. We want a search process."
System officials also said the pandemic caused "unanticipated and unprecedented" obstacles throughout the search. But the committee forged ahead, even though other state university systems conducting similar leadership searches paused or pushed back the timeline of their search because of COVID-19.
Johnsen's background
Many faculty and staff within the System feared the search committee would select a business person as opposed to someone with experience in higher education. The past two System presidents have been internal candidates with academic backgrounds.
Johnsen's resume shows a blend of higher education and private sector experience. He has served as president of the University of Alaska System since 2015 and various positions within the System between 1996 and 2008. He worked at the University of Minnesota from 1992 to 1996. From 2008 to 2015, he worked for two private businesses, including Alaska Communications, a telecommunications Company.
But other aspects of Johnsen's background drew concern from some UW professors. Faculty at several University of Alaska campuses passed no-confidence votes in Johnsen in 2017 and again in 2019, according to news reports.
Last summer was a state of crisis for the UA System, when deep state budget cuts led the System's board to declare financial exigency. Johnsen proposed consolidating the System's three campuses into a single university and asked chancellors to either get on board or be prepared to leave. The plan was ultimately not passed, but reputational damage was done from the perspective of Alaska faculty members.
Johnsen, who was born and raised in Alaska, earned his bachelor's degree in politics from the University of California, Santa Cruz, a master’s degree in political science from the University of Chicago, and a doctorate in higher education management from the University of Pennsylvania.
Johnsen was not available Tuesday for an interview, University of Alaska System spokeswoman Roberta Graham said.
Job filled with tension
The next UW System president will oversee Wisconsin's public university system, its 167,000 students and an annual budget of $6.3 billion. The president also manages 39,000 employees, many of whom say they do not trust the System administration and board's ability to advocate for higher education after years of budget cuts and Republican-promoted policies and laws that have shifted power away from campuses.
At the heart of the divide are those who believe universities should be run more like a business and those who believe academia is fundamentally different in operation and mission.
The appointments to the search committee neatly illustrates the break between those on campus and those at the top.
A nine-person committee selected by Regent President Drew Petersen broke decades of precedent for lacking any faculty or staff. Six of the committee members have served or currently serve on the board and the remaining three members are high-level administrators.
The committee's make-up drew immediate criticism from faculty, staff and Democratic lawmakers, including Gov. Tony Evers. Calls made to expand the committee's representation went unanswered.
Petersen defended his decision, saying the board's most important job is to hire the best leader and smaller committee can be nimble at a time when other state university systems are seeking their own leaders.
The search committee will ask for feedback from chancellors, campus leadership, and other groups representing faculty and staff during finalist interviews on June 9. The committee will then make its recommendation to the full board. In practice a sole finalist almost always wins out.
This story will be updated.
