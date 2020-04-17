UW System Administration announces one-day-per-month furloughs through June 2021

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The University of Wisconsin System will furlough its nearly 600 administrative employees one day each month through June 2021 to save about $3 million.

It's the latest cost-cutting measure taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chancellors of UW campuses, where the bulk of the System's 39,000 employees work, will make their own decisions on furloughing employees. Financial circumstances among the campuses differ, with UW-Madison bracing for the largest hit at $100 million, so furlough plans will vary.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

This is a painful but necessary reality," UW System President Ray Cross wrote in a Friday email to System Administration employees. "And it is difficult news to share. You and your colleagues across the UW System are the very lifeblood of who we are and what we do."

The furloughs for 588 UW System Administration employees begin in May, according to the email. Every employee must take one unpaid day off each month over the next 14 months.