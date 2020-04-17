UW System Administration announces one-day-per-month furloughs through June 2021

The University of Wisconsin System will furlough its nearly 600 administrative employees one day each month through June 2021 to save about $3 million.
It's the latest cost-cutting measure taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chancellors of UW campuses, where the bulk of the System's 39,000 employees work, will make their own decisions on furloughing employees. Financial circumstances among the campuses differ, with UW-Madison bracing for the largest hit at $100 million, so furlough plans will vary.
This is a painful but necessary reality," UW System President Ray Cross wrote in a Friday email to System Administration employees. "And it is difficult news to share. You and your colleagues across the UW System are the very lifeblood of who we are and what we do."
The furloughs for 588 UW System Administration employees begin in May, according to the email. Every employee must take one unpaid day off each month over the next 14 months.
Cross cautioned that conditions could change and additional action may be needed.
"But for now, this will be our plan," he said.
The System conservatively estimates the financial costs of COVID-19 to be nearly $170 million for the spring semester alone. Congress gave the System and its campus $47 million to help stay solvent.
The announcement comes one day after the executive committee of the UW Board of Regents unanimously approved authorizing Cross and UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank to develop furlough plans.
UW-Madison, which has its own human resources system, is working on a furlough policy. University spokesman John Lucas said employees can expect information by the end of the month.
