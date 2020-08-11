UW System Administration announces layoffs, other cuts as COVID-19 losses grow

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bracing for more financial losses associated with COVID-19, the University of Wisconsin System announced on Tuesday a series of additional cost-cutting measures for its roughly 600 administrative employees, including some layoffs.

Interim System President Tommy Thompson estimated actions over the next two fiscal years will save more than $10 million, half of which will go toward a new scholarship program for underrepresented students and the other half to offset some of the losses associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

Laying off an untold number of System administration employees and leaving some vacancies unfilled will save the System about $6 million through June 2022 and represents a 10% cut to state-supported salaries. Thompson told reporters in a call that he did not know how many people would lose their jobs.

Other measures include limiting out-of-state travel through June 30, reducing supplies and eliminating some sponsorships and subscriptions.