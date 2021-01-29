 Skip to main content
UW students working at COVID-19 vaccination sites can receive $500 tuition credit
Getting shot ready

Susan Johnston, pharmacy manager for UW Health's Pharmaceutical Research Center, prepares a shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

 JOHN MANIACI, UW HEALTH

University of Wisconsin students assisting at COVID-19 vaccination sites this semester can receive $500 in tuition credit for their work, the UW System announced Friday.

The tuition credit available to students extends a similar incentive the System offered over winter break to nursing students. Those who worked at least 50 hours in a hospital or other health care setting between Dec. 1 and Feb. 1 also received a $500 tuition credit.

A System spokesman did not immediately respond to a question on how many students participated in the previous incentive program, but a December announcement said about 4,000 student nurses were eligible for it. 

The latest offer applies to students enrolled in a nursing or pharmacy program this semester who work at least 16 hours at a vaccination site between Jan. 1. and March 31. The idea is to encourage and reward students financially while they also receive real-time experience.

The announcement comes as the state's vaccination efforts ramp up. Wisconsin lags its Midwestern counterparts in getting residents vaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. 

"Where there’s a challenge, the UW System is part of the solution," interim System President Tommy Thompson said in a statement.

Only one $500 credit is available to each student regardless of the number of hours worked. Students who qualify for the credit will receive it at the end of the semester. Those seeking more information on the program are encouraged to contact their dean's office.

The System also this week announced the extension of surge testing sites on a dozen of its 26 campuses. The list does not include Madison. 

The sites are open to anyone seeking a free, rapid test, where results are available in about 15 minutes. Register at doineedacovid19test.com or call 1-800-635-8611.

Nearly 4,500 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Here are stories of some we've lost.

