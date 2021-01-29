UW students working at COVID-19 vaccination sites can receive $500 tuition credit

University of Wisconsin students assisting at COVID-19 vaccination sites this semester can receive $500 in tuition credit for their work, the UW System announced Friday.

The tuition credit available to students extends a similar incentive the System offered over winter break to nursing students. Those who worked at least 50 hours in a hospital or other health care setting between Dec. 1 and Feb. 1 also received a $500 tuition credit.

A System spokesman did not immediately respond to a question on how many students participated in the previous incentive program, but a December announcement said about 4,000 student nurses were eligible for it.

The latest offer applies to students enrolled in a nursing or pharmacy program this semester who work at least 16 hours at a vaccination site between Jan. 1. and March 31. The idea is to encourage and reward students financially while they also receive real-time experience.

The announcement comes as the state's vaccination efforts ramp up. Wisconsin lags its Midwestern counterparts in getting residents vaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.