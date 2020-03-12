UW students scramble as COVID-19 coronavirus empties dorms, shifts classes online

Campus was understandably chaotic Thursday, three days before the 7,800 students living in on-campus housing must move out.

Students scrambled Wednesday night to book flights and bus tickets, cancel spring break plans, find friends to stay with, hire movers and arrange car pools.

Sophie Smith, 22, a senior in neurobiology, said she spent Wednesday night lugging her little sister’s belongings out of the dorm and into her apartment where they’ll share a room. She said they were fortunate because her roommates have cars, easing the move. But others weren't so lucky.

“It’s really frantic,” Smith said. “Days to get all your stuff out.”

University Housing granted exceptions to about 900 students, roughly 11% of dorm residents, who lack the means to return home or ability to continue coursework online, university spokesman John Lucas said.

Freshman Gavin He, 18, will stay on campus because he is an international student from China. The pre-business major said he is still waiting for details on whether he can stay in Smith Hall or temporarily move to a different dorm.